The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, announced today that it has expanded into another major supermarket with more than 180 stores in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and New York. With this new placement, Alkaline88 is now in every US banner of one of the world’s largest food retail companies which has over 2,000 locations across the country.

“New Englanders and New Yorkers can now find the Alkaline88 1-Gallon in more of their favorite neighborhood supermarkets,” said Frank Lazaran, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “We’re very pleased to now offer this great product to even more shoppers in a very important region we’ve targeted for continued market share gain.”

Retail data shows that the Alkaline88 1-Gallon is one of the best-selling value-added water products in the country. According to Nielsen Total US Food (“Grocery”) data for the full year 2022:

The Alkaline88 1-Gallon was the sixth best-selling value-added water product by dollar volume in Grocery , regardless of bottle size. Its dollar volume was 5.5x greater than the next 1-gallon product in the category.

, regardless of bottle size. Retail sales dollar volume grew nearly 21% last year, second best amongst the top-ten products.

Additionally, the Alkaline88 1-Gallon was one of only three top-ten value-added water products in Grocery to grow in unit sales in 2022. The other two positive-growth products grew in unit volume by less than 2% compared to 2021 while unit sales of the Alkaline88 1-Gallon increased by nearly 18%.

top-ten value-added water products in Grocery to grow in unit sales in 2022.

“Our flagship 1-Gallon continues to find new shelf space with great clients and, once there, shows strong momentum and organic growth, outperforming most competitive products in year-over-year retail growth. This latest placement is a great way to start 2023 and we look forward to sharing more retail expansion news in the coming months.”

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage® company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for Alkaline88®.

To purchase The Alkaline Water Company’s products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com.

To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, that New England and New York being a very important region the Company has targeted for continued market share gain; and that the Company looks forward to sharing more retail expansion news in the coming months. The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company’s products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company’s co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by retailers carrying the Company’s products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company’s products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company’s products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company’s growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company’s sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company’s control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company’s ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.

