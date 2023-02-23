Gartner Announces Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo™

3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT):

What: Gartner+Marketing+Symposium%2FXpo%26trade%3B

When: May 22-24, 2023

Where: Denver, CO

Members of the media can register for the conference by contacting [email protected].

Details: Marketing strategies are straining under the impact of unpredictable macroeconomic forces, the erosion of traditional sources of brand value and burdensome operational complexity. In a sign of increasing dysfunction, marketing organizations that take a collaborative approach to planning digital revenue growth are almost 20% less likely to exceed their targets, indicating that they aren’t collaborating effectively.

At the Gartner+Marketing+Symposium%2FXpo%26trade%3B, CMOs and their teams will learn how to thrive in this environment through cutting-edge marketing practices that drive efficient growth.

Audience and Topics: The conference is expected to feature 40+ Gartner experts and 100+ research-driven sessions, with an audience of CMOs, digital marketing leaders, customer experience and loyalty leaders, marketing operations and analytics leaders, and brand marketing leaders.

The conference+agenda will consist of seven main tracks, focused on helping marketing leaders overcome their biggest challenges and tackle their most pressing priorities - from brand strategy and customer experience, to emerging technology, social media trends and data privacy.

Exhibit Showcase: The Marketing Xpo onsite will bring together leading technology and service providers highlighting the next steps in sales through live demonstrations, use cases/client success stories, and information-packed presentations. A listing of current exhibitors is available on the+Exhibitor+Directory.

Venue and Travel Details: Visit the conference’s website for complete venue and travel details. Regular attendees can register+before Friday, March 25, 2023 for a $525 early-bird discount.

Registration: Full-time journalists from editorial publications are eligible for a press pass. Please contact Katie Costello for additional details and registration requests: [email protected].

Social Media: Join the discussion on social media using #GartnerMKTG.

About Gartner for Marketers

Gartner for Marketers provides the objective, expert advice, and proven tools that CMOs and other marketing leaders need to seize the right opportunities with clarity and confidence, and to stay ahead of the trends that matter. With in-depth research and analysis, Gartner for Marketers helps you focus on the opportunities with the greatest potential to deliver results. More information on Gartner for Marketers is available online at www.gartner.com%2Fmarketing. Follow news and updates from the Gartner Marketing practice on Twitter+and LinkedIn+using #GartnerMKTG. Members of the media can find additional information and insights in the Gartner+Marketing+Newsroom.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Our expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission critical priorities. To learn more, visit gartner.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005539/en/

