OutKick Finished January 2023 With Most Growth Over 2021 in Competitive Set Among Unique Viewers

3 minutes ago
OutKick, the fastest growing national multimedia platform founded by Clay Travis, finished January 2023 with 311% year over year growth versus 2022 in unique viewers, which is the highest-level increase amongst its custom competitive set, according to Comscore. This also marks the platform’s third highest month ever in unique viewers.

Additionally, OutKick finished January 2023 with 37 million total multiplatform minutes, up 144% from January 2022. The platform also drove 34 million total multiplatform views, according to Comscore.

In commenting on the digital performance, Travis said, “I’m extremely proud of how OutKick kicked off 2023. We’re continuing to see growth across the platform which is a direct result of our fearless talent creating engaging content that naturally attracts the largest audience. It’s an exciting time for the brand.”

OutKick also saw strong growth in social engagements with Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with social interactions up 31% versus December 2022, according to Shareablee. On Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, the video views were over 10 million.

This comes on the heels of OutKick’s first digital performance that saw the platform finish the fourth quarter as the fastest growing sports site in unique visitors with an average of 9.1 million, up a whopping 235% from the fourth quarter in 2021, according to Comscore.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CBS Sports, ESPN.com, Yahoo Sports, Bleacher Report, Deadspin, Barstool Sports, and NY Post Sports, Jan 2023-Jan 2022, U.S.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick’s industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on http%3A%2F%2FOutKick.com as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by FOX Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit www.OutKick.com.

