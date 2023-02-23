HealthStream Learning Center™ (HLC) Selected by Ardent Health Services to Support their Workforce, Enterprise-wide

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading provider of workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced that its HealthStream Learning Center® (HLC) application, hStream™ platform, SafetyQ® compliance program, and HealthStream Video™ application have been selected by Ardent Health Services (“Ardent”) to support their 23,000 employees across 30 hospitals and more than 200 sites of care, enterprise-wide, in a multi-year agreement. HealthStream’s Learning Center application is the most widely adopted learning application among U.S. hospitals and health systems where approximately 400,000 courses and activities are completed every day, on average.

“It’s an honor to have a healthcare organization like Ardent that’s been named for 14 consecutive years by Modern Healthcare as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare select HealthStream’s Learning Center and our award-winning SafetyQ program for their workforce,” said Robert A. Frist, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, HealthStream. “They clearly understand the importance of an engaged, educated, and committed workforce in delivering superb patient care. I’m, therefore, very pleased Ardent chose to expand their relationship with HealthStream to support them in this journey.”

Prior to today, Ardent’s first HealthStream solution began with their selection of the American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite™ education program—where they’ve experienced much success. In fact, Ardent’s highly effective resuscitation training was recently recognized with a “2022 Resuscitation Trailblazer Award” by HealthStream at the annual Innovation Council Meeting in Washington, D.C.

“After a lengthy and thorough initiative where we evaluated a wide range of options for a learning management system and safety training programs, we chose HealthStream as the clear frontrunner as we’ve been consistently impressed with their performance, dedication to healthcare, and unique platform benefits—including an integration of multiple solutions that significantly streamlines our work-flows,” said Carolyn Schneider, Chief Human Resources Officer, Ardent.

HealthStream’s software applications—like the HealthStream Learning Center, when coupled with HealthStream’s proprietary hStream platform, yield many unique benefits unavailable from other learning management system providers. Through Ardent’s subscriptions to the hStream platform, the following benefits will be included: a primary source license verification service, MyTeam™ application for managers, a library of 800+ industry-provided product training courses, access to a growing library of learning APIs for interoperability, and specialized purchasing & discount programs, among many other valuable benefits. Moreover, as a member of HealthStream’s network, Ardent will have access to join and participate in the “HealthStream Community,” the nation’s largest online community of healthcare professionals focused on developing and supporting the healthcare workforce.

About HealthStream

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM) is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through the development of healthcare organizations’ greatest asset: their people. Our unified suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare organizations across the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, nurse & staff scheduling, clinical education, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream’s corporate office is in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.healthstream.com or call 800-521-0574.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements (statements other than solely with respect to historical fact) that involve risks and uncertainties regarding HealthStream. These statements are based upon management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by and data currently available to management. This information has been, or in the future may be, included in reliance on the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including that the anticipated benefits of the acquisition may not be realized, as well as the result of risks referenced in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed on February 28, 2022, and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230216005141r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005141/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.