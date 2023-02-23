Guided+Insurance+Solutions, LLC, an indirect subsidiary of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) (“Guided”), has decided to collaborate with Total+Expert to deploy its customer engagement platform across its insurance operations. The platform will enable Guided’s staff to better manage previously time-consuming sales and marketing tasks more efficiently while allowing Guided to expand its insurance solutions offerings across a customer’s life journey.

Guided helps its clients identify the best insurance coverage for property, vehicle, umbrella, small business, life, and Medicare. Due to the nature of its business, strong customer relationship management and hyper-personalized marketing are critical components of Guided’s plans to provide customers with multiple solutions to their evolving risk management needs.

“I first became aware of Total Expert during previous roles in the mortgage industry, and experienced the platform’s unique benefits firsthand. It has tremendous potential to help the Guided team connect with new and existing customers through all stages of their life,” said Melanie Marsh, Senior Director of Marketing at Guided. “We are truly excited to implement Total Expert and think it will be a total game changer for our marketing and lead generation efforts.”

As Guided has experienced rapid growth, its staff have used a range of marketing tactics and tools, but lacked a cohesive technology solution that could provide agents with best-in-class content that is easy for them to retrieve and deploy. Leveraging Total Expert, Guided will be able to efficiently aggregate key sources of customer data into one platform to surface new leads and opportunities that would have otherwise slipped through the cracks. The platform will also help Guided better support customer retention by enabling agents to meet consumers where they are and become their trusted insurance advisor.

“Total Expert has a proven track record of successfully helping modern financial institutions deliver the perfect customer journey across all of life’s financial milestones. We are thrilled to team up with Guided and enable a modern, personalized marketing approach,” said Joe+Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. “Insurance consumers’ needs evolve based on life events, which calls for a trusted advisor to guide them through complex decisions. Total Expert generates a complete profile for every customer, which provides precisely the right communications and engagement at the right time. We look forward to empowering Guided to develop deeper customer connections, while driving growth and loyalty.”

For more information about Total Expert, visit totalexpert.com.

About Guided

Guided Insurance Solutions, LLC, an indirect subsidiary of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP), is an insurance brokerage firm striving to find clients the best personal insurance coverage for property, vehicle, umbrella, small business, life, and Medicare. We offer coverage from some of the most trusted names in insurance today. Based on our clients’ budget and specific insurance needs, our agents provide expertise on which option fits them best. We’re proud of where we live and work. Being ingrained in the community gives us an understanding of the unique needs of our clients and neighbors. Learn more about us at: www.guidedsolutions.com.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our Clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our Clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP Group represents over 1,200,000 Clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

About Total Expert

Total+Expert delivers purpose-built CRM and data-driven customer engagement solutions for more than 175 modern financial institutions. The platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to provide a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and other financial services firms. For more information, visit totalexpert.com. For conversations between modern banks and lenders on leadership and innovation, listen to the Expert+Insights podcast, hosted by founder and CEO Joe Welu.

