Bellwether Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 474 stocks valued at a total of $336.00Mil. The top holdings were XLV(14.61%), XLP(10.04%), and IVV(7.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bellwether Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:BDEC by 1,289,435 shares. The trade had a 12.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.66.

On 02/16/2023, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December traded for a price of $34.0009 per share and a market cap of $113.90Mil. The stock has returned 0.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December has a price-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.79.

During the quarter, Bellwether Advisors, LLC bought 197,384 shares of ARCA:XLV for a total holding of 361,003. The trade had a 7.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $132.05.

On 02/16/2023, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $131.29 per share and a market cap of $40.19Bil. The stock has returned 1.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a price-book ratio of 4.58.

The guru established a new position worth 239,189 shares in ARCA:XLI, giving the stock a 7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.84999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/16/2023, Industrial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $102.2 per share and a market cap of $14.15Bil. The stock has returned 2.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Industrial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a price-book ratio of 4.48.

During the quarter, Bellwether Advisors, LLC bought 166,333 shares of ARCA:XLP for a total holding of 452,209. The trade had a 3.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.42.

On 02/16/2023, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $72.58 per share and a market cap of $16.50Bil. The stock has returned -1.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a price-book ratio of 5.42.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VHT by 47,322 shares. The trade had a 3.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $241.69.

On 02/16/2023, Vanguard Health Care ETF traded for a price of $242.38 per share and a market cap of $16.94Bil. The stock has returned 0.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Health Care ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a price-book ratio of 4.40.

