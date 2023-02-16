Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 388 stocks valued at a total of $179.00Mil. The top holdings were BNL(16.01%), IVV(4.51%), and VTV(3.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VTIP by 224,862 shares. The trade had a 5.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.63.

On 02/16/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $46.9801 per share and a market cap of $15.36Bil. The stock has returned -1.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC bought 181,158 shares of NYSE:ORCC for a total holding of 411,057. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.99.

On 02/16/2023, Owl Rock Capital Corp traded for a price of $13.155 per share and a market cap of $5.18Bil. The stock has returned -2.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Owl Rock Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-book ratio of 0.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.39 and a price-sales ratio of 10.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BNL by 121,097 shares. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.72.

On 02/16/2023, Broadstone Net Lease Inc traded for a price of $18.12 per share and a market cap of $3.37Bil. The stock has returned -13.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadstone Net Lease Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.78 and a price-sales ratio of 8.31.

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:STIP by 15,108 shares. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.83.

On 02/16/2023, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.55 per share and a market cap of $12.92Bil. The stock has returned -1.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLK by 7,298 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.69.

On 02/16/2023, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $142.64 per share and a market cap of $42.39Bil. The stock has returned -9.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a price-book ratio of 7.44.

