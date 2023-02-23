EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will present at Gabelli’s 33rd Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium on Thursday, February 23. The company’s presentation is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will be made by Milt Childress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The presentation will be webcast on the company’s website, http%3A%2F%2Fwww.enproindustries.com.

About Enpro

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, photonics, industrial process, aerospace, food and pharma and life sciences. Enpro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NPO”. For more information about Enpro, visit the company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.enproindustries.com.

