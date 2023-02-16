Collaborative Holdings Management LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 16 stocks valued at a total of $50.00Mil. The top holdings were MLCO(15.52%), GDS(15.30%), and TCOM(13.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 675,000 shares in NAS:MLCO, giving the stock a 15.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.109999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/16/2023, Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd traded for a price of $13.12 per share and a market cap of $5.84Bil. The stock has returned 13.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -147.30 and a price-sales ratio of 4.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 371,000 shares in NAS:GDS, giving the stock a 15.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.3 during the quarter.

On 02/16/2023, GDS Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $22.64 per share and a market cap of $4.31Bil. The stock has returned -49.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GDS Holdings Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.42 and a price-sales ratio of 3.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 49,535-share investment in NYSE:SHOP. Previously, the stock had a 8.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.15 during the quarter.

On 02/16/2023, Shopify Inc traded for a price of $45.8554 per share and a market cap of $58.33Bil. The stock has returned -39.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shopify Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -18.93 and a price-sales ratio of 11.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 43,000-share investment in NYSE:UBER. Previously, the stock had a 7.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.36 during the quarter.

On 02/16/2023, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $36.155 per share and a market cap of $72.11Bil. The stock has returned -1.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 38,000-share investment in NAS:GLBE. Previously, the stock had a 6.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.69 during the quarter.

On 02/16/2023, Global E Online Ltd traded for a price of $29.34 per share and a market cap of $4.59Bil. The stock has returned -18.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global E Online Ltd has a price-book ratio of 5.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -66.73 and a price-sales ratio of 12.91.

