2Xideas AG recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 66 stocks valued at a total of $945.00Mil. The top holdings were ICE(6.84%), IQV(6.62%), and RMD(6.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were 2Xideas AG’s top five trades of the quarter.

2Xideas AG reduced their investment in NYSE:ST by 377,342 shares. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.65.

On 02/16/2023, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC traded for a price of $52.465 per share and a market cap of $8.00Bil. The stock has returned -10.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-book ratio of 2.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 43.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 126,087-share investment in NYSE:AVLR. Previously, the stock had a 1.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.84 during the quarter.

On 02/16/2023, Avalara Inc traded for a price of $93.48 per share and a market cap of $8.28Bil. The stock has returned -47.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avalara Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -67.76 and a price-sales ratio of 10.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, 2Xideas AG bought 190,115 shares of NAS:HALO for a total holding of 416,586. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.2.

On 02/16/2023, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $48.82 per share and a market cap of $6.60Bil. The stock has returned 42.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-book ratio of 67.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.15 and a price-sales ratio of 11.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 44,087 shares in NYSE:LH, giving the stock a 1.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $227.5 during the quarter.

On 02/16/2023, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings traded for a price of $251.88 per share and a market cap of $22.32Bil. The stock has returned -6.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings has a price-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-book ratio of 2.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.06 and a price-sales ratio of 1.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 68,123-share investment in NAS:MASI. Previously, the stock had a 1.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $137.6 during the quarter.

On 02/16/2023, Masimo Corp traded for a price of $166.3 per share and a market cap of $8.74Bil. The stock has returned 15.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Masimo Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 55.07, a price-book ratio of 6.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.28 and a price-sales ratio of 5.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

