Comcast has announced that Sophia Marshall has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Communications for Comcast's Central Division, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. An award-winning strategist, Marshall elevates to the position after serving as the Vice President of Communications and will continue to lead and drive the Division's internal and external communications strategy.

Comcast Central Division Promotes Sophia Marshall to Senior Vice President of Division Communications (Photo: Business Wire)

“Sophia has played an integral role in enabling our Division priorities with a unified storytelling approach,” said Comcast Central Division President Christine Whitaker. “Her experience in building teams that deliver a compelling and cohesive story across digital and traditional channels continues to bolster our reputation as a trusted brand.”

From corporate identity and culture to thought leadership and reputation management, Marshall has more than 22 years of experience developing and leading integrated communications programs for leading brands.

Prior to joining Comcast, Sophia served as Company Officer and Vice President of Communications for Wellstar, one of Georgia’s largest and most integrated health systems. As Chief Communicator, Sophia developed and led communications strategy, public relations, and crisis communications during healthcare’s most challenging period garnering earned media coverage worth more than $20 million in a single year.

Sophia has led multiple communications programs for national and global brands, including Serta Simmons Bedding, GE Industrial Solutions, and GE Power, where she served as Executive Director of CEO & Global Culture Communications. She has also held leadership roles in brand, employee communications, and public relations for NASCO, Albany State University, and UPS.

A lifelong learner and avid volunteer, Sophia holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Albany State University and a Master of Science in Technical & Professional Communication from Kennesaw State University. Sophia resides in the greater Atlanta area with her family, dedicating her spare time to mentoring young girls and women.

