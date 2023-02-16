Anaxi Announces Strategic Partnership with BetMGM to Deliver Aristocrat Content to North American iGaming Markets

1 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2023

World class games arriving first at BetMGM online casino

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anaxi, Aristocrat's online Real Money Gaming business, announced today a strategic partnership with BetMGM, a leading iGaming and sports betting operator. World class gaming content from Aristocrat will first be available via BetMGM online casino.

Cath Burns, Executive Vice President of Anaxi, said, "We are thrilled to be collaborating with BetMGM as Anaxi reimagines the world's greatest gaming content online. This is the first content release for Anaxi, and we look forward to continuing to innovate and create online gaming experiences that entertain for our partners and players."

In February 2022, Aristocrat announced that it would be establishing a combined online Real Money Gaming and Customer Experience Solutions business, and in October, announced Anaxi as the new name and brand for this emerging business.

As part of Aristocrat, Anaxi brings a portfolio of world-class content, technology, and creativity to the iGaming industry. The talents of its global content studios and Customer Experience Solutions (CXS) team powers Anaxi's connected experience, creating a destination where players can enjoy the excitement of real money gaming with confidence.

"We are honored to be the first operator in North America to offer Anaxi's world-class content," said Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM. "Partnering with Anaxi to provide some of Aristocrat's most iconic games supports our goal of making BetMGM online casino the best destination for players."

BetMGM Online Casino is available for download via iOS and Android, and accessible via desktop.

As BetMGM continues to expand to new markets, responsible gambling education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

About Anaxi
Anaxi is Aristocrat Leisure Limited's (ASX: ALL) dedicated online Real Money Gaming and Customer Experience Solutions business. Founded in 2022, Anaxi creates destinations where players can enjoy the excitement of online Real Money Gaming with confidence. Powered by the world's greatest gaming content and the creativity of over 600 passionate people, Anaxi is on a mission to become the most trusted name in online RMG, globally. Anaxi: Experience Entertainment.

For more: www.anaxi.com / www.aristocrat.com

About BetMGM
BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/

SOURCE Anaxi

