Global Traffic Technologies (GTT), a leading provider of innovative solutions for the transportation industry, is proud to announce the successful completion of the demonstration of Opticom™ Transit Signal Priority (TSP) in a Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) environment. This innovative solution leverages real-time communication between transit vehicles and traffic signals utilizing the C-V2X standard. The demonstration was in partnership with Iteris%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), a leader in smart mobility infrastructure.

Under the leadership of President and CEO Terry Griffith, GTT has made a significant breakthrough in the applications that support connected vehicle initiatives. TSP is an important "Killer App" in the V2X space that, when commercially available, will allow transit operators and ITS professionals a new way to access the benefits of Opticom.

The Opticom TSP solution, integrated with the Iteris ClearMobility® Platform, provides real-time information on TSP grant status and signal phase extension, improving transit systems' operational performance and visibility.

Looking forward, the Opticom V2X Application will be available as an application that can reside on partners' hardware or on our V2X hub that will be available later in 2023. These options will make Opticom widely accessible to transit systems worldwide and allow for broad adoption of the C-V2X standard, providing many benefits to GTT's core customer base and beyond.

"We are thrilled to have successfully demonstrated the power of our Opticom TSP solution in a C-V2X environment," said Terry Griffith, President and CEO of Global Traffic Technologies. "This proof of concept is a major milestone for GTT and a testament to our commitment to providing innovative, cutting-edge solutions to the industry. Demonstrating our successful implementation of the Opticom system in a modern V2X space, we are eager to bring this technology to customers worldwide and improve the transit experience for passengers and agencies everywhere."

“At Iteris, we are committed to helping public transportation agencies and our technology partners achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility through the use of innovative technology such as Infrastructure-to-Vehicle (I2V) devices,” said Todd Kreter, senior vice president and Chief Technology Officer at Iteris. “This collaboration with GTT demonstrates how we’re continuing to build out our universe of partner relationships and bring together the foundational elements of a connected mobility ecosystem, paving the way for our customers to realize the promise of C-V2X technology.”

The partnership between GTT and Iteris showcases the potential for future advancements in ITS and highlights the importance of continued investment in research and development to drive innovation and improve the transit experience for passengers. The future of the Opticom V2X Application is bright, and the proof of concept serves as a powerful example of what can be achieved with the right combination of technology and expertise.

About Global Traffic Technologies

Global Traffic Technologies is the most trusted name in the traffic management industry, with a 58-year history of unrivaled innovation and leadership. Opticom™, its flagship product, dominates the market as the world's leading provider of priority control solutions, with the largest breadth of deployment in North America - nearly 180,000 intersections and vehicles enabled. These impressive statistics reflect the unwavering reliability and unmatched effectiveness of Opticom's technology. Make the smart choice and trust in Global Traffic Technologies for your priority control needs. Learn more, visit gtt.com.

About Iteris

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility Platform, the company’s cloud-enabled end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including risk factors that may affect the company’s forward-looking statements, is contained in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Visit www.iteris.com for more information.

