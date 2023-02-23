Ciena Announces Internet Availability of 2023 Annual Meeting Proxy Materials

1 minutes ago
Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), a networking systems, services and software company, announced today that proxy materials are now available for its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Gary B. Smith, President and CEO, and David M. Rothenstein, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Corporate Secretary, will facilitate the meeting.

Event: 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 3:00 p.m. ET

Listen Live: An audio webcast of the meeting, accompanied by a slide presentation, will be posted at the time of the event. Stockholders of record will be able to ask questions through the virtual platform. Registration and all materials can be found at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FCIEN2023

Stockholder Materials: Proxy materials for the 2023 Annual Meeting are now available on the Ciena Investor Relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.ciena.com.

Online Annual Report: The 2022 Annual Report is now available and can be downloaded here or at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.ciena.com. The interactive version of the 2022 Annual Report is also available and can be accessed here.

Additional Stockholder Information: Ciena stockholders as of the January 30, 2023 record date for the Annual Meeting will be mailed a "Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials" and will be entitled to attend, vote and submit questions at the Annual Meeting by entering the 16-digit control number included in their notice. The notice will also include instructions for accessing Ciena's proxy materials online or requesting paper copies of the materials.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network in response to the constantly changing demands of their users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter %40Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena+Insights+blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

