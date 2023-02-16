PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) President and CEO Alan H. Shaw shared a letter today with the community of East Palestine, Ohio.

The full text of Alan Shaw's letter follows below:

We will not walk away, East Palestine.

When I visited East Palestine last week, you told me how the train derailment has upended your lives and how concerned you are about the safety of your air, water, and land. Many of you have also reached out to Norfolk Southern to share your fears, your anger, and your frustration.

I hear you. We hear you.

I know you also have questions about whether Norfolk Southern will be here to help make things right.

My simple answer is that we are here and will stay here for as long as it takes to ensure your safety and to help East Palestine recover and thrive.

Our work is underway. Crews are cleaning the site thoroughly, responsibly, and safely. Our Family Assistance Center is helping community members meet immediate needs. Together with local health officials, we have implemented a comprehensive testing program to ensure the safety of East Palestine's water, air, and soil. And we have established a $1 million community support fund as a down payment on our commitment to help rebuild.

But our work is far from over. As we continue site clean-up, the NTSB moves forward with its investigation, and necessary environmental testing is carried out, I promise to keep you updated every step of the way.

I know there are still a lot of questions without answers. I know you're tired. I know you're worried. We will not let you down.

Alan H. Shaw

###

