David Tepper's Firm Trims Meta Position, Enters 2 Holdings

Distressed debt guru's firm releases 4th-quarter portfolio

Author's Avatar
James Li
Just now
Summary
  • Appaloosa LP trimmed its holdings in Meta and Constellation Energy.
  • It entered holdings in Walt Disney and Caesars Entertainment.
  • The firm also boosted its position in HCA Healthcare.
Article's Main Image

David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio), founder of Appaloosa LP, disclosed in a regulatory portfolio update filing that his firm’s top-five trades during the fourth quarter of 2022 included reductions to its positions in Meta Platforms Inc. (META, Financial) and Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG, Financial), new holdings in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS, Financial) and Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR, Financial) and a boost to its holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA, Financial).

Tepper has earned international reputation for producing high returns among Wall Street investors. The guru’s Miami Beach, Florida-based firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets around the globe. The firm specializes in distressed debt investing, which include investments in the equity and debt of distressed companies, bonds, exchange warrants, options, futures, notes and junk bonds.

1626025988355821568.png

Investors should be aware 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Meta Platforms

Appaloosa sold 300,000 shares of Meta Platforms (

META, Financial), slicing 34.29% of the position and 2.99% of its equity portfolio.

1625759710919561216.png

Shares of Meta averaged $117.43 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.46 as of Wednesday.

1625760515127021568.png

The Menlo Park, California-based social media giant has a GF Score of 89 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 7 out of 10 and a rank of 4 out of 10 for GF Value and momentum.

1623912450153811968.png

Meta’s profitability ranks 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a three-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that outperforms approximately 86% of global competitors.

1623929375017701376.png

Constellation Energy

The firm sold 231,271 shares of Constellation Energy (

CEG, Financial), trimming 8.79% of the position and 1.41% of its equity portfolio. Shares averaged $89.96 during the fourth quarter.

1625764266466381824.png

The Baltimore-based energy solutions company has a GF Score of 23 out of 100 based on a financial strength rank of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 3 out of 10. Despite this, the stock does not have enough data to compute ranks for growth, GF Value and momentum and thus the GF Score may give an incomplete picture of the stock’s potential.

1625768579490156544.png

Walt Disney

Appaloosa invested in 300,000 shares of Walt Disney (

DIS, Financial), giving the position 1.93% of equity portfolio space.

1625773284744269824.png

Shares of Walt Disney averaged $95.65 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.69 as of Thursday.

1625773805005737984.png

The Burbank, California-based diversified media giant has a GF Score of 81 out of 100 based on a GF Value rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10 and a rank of 5 out of 10 for financial strength, momentum and growth.

1625774183042551808.png

Walt Disney’s profitability ranks 8 out of 10 on the back of operating margins outperforming more than 60% of global competitors and having nine years of positive income over the past 10 years.

Caesars Entertainment

The firm purchased 425,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment (

CZR, Financial), giving the position 1.31% of equity portfolio space. Shares averaged $44.53 during the fourth quarter.

1625777252845260800.png

GuruFocus’ GF Value Line labeled the Las Vegas-based casino resorts company a possible value trap based on its low price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.53 as of Thursday and low financial strength rank of 3 out of 10.

1625777887871275008.png

The company’s low financial strength rank stems from several warning signs, which include a low Altman Z-score of 0.52 and an interest coverage ratio that is less than 1 and underperforms more than 90% of global competitors.

1625778676228460544.png

Despite poor financial strength, Caesars Entertainment has a GF Score of 82 out of 100, driven by a growth rank of 9 out of 10, a momentum rank of 8 out of 10, a profitability rank of 7 out of 10 and a GF Value rank of 4 out of 10.

1625779065506009088.png

HCA Healthcare

The firm added 107,500 shares of HCA Healthcare (

HCA, Financial), boosting the position by 143.33% and its equity portfolio by 1.91%.

1625783359160487936.png

Shares of HCA Healthcare averaged $223.97 during the fourth quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06 as of Thursday.

1625783457638551552.png

The Nashville, Tennessee-based health care company has a GF Score of 93 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth, a momentum rank of 9 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 5 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of 4 out of 10.

1626030392488267776.png

HCA Healthcare’s profitability ranks 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 2.4% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming approximately 79% of global competitors.

1626035033133322240.png

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.