OPKO Health to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on February 23, 2023

Feb. 16, 2023
MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. ( OPK) plans to report operating and financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2022 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, February 23, 2023. OPKO’s senior management will provide a business update and discuss results as well as financial guidance during a conference call and live audio webcast on February 23rd beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST INFORMATION

OPKO encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using this link. Callers who pre-register will receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Those unable to pre-register may participate by dialing (833) 630-0584 (U.S.) or (412) 317-1815 (International). A webcast of the call can also be accessed at OPKO’s Investor Relations page and here.

A telephone replay will be available until March 2, 2023 by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (International) and providing the passcode 3187296. A webcast replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the completion of the live conference call here.

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

Contacts:

LHA Investor Relations
Yvonne Briggs, 310-691-7100
[email protected]
or
Bruce Voss, 310-691-7100
[email protected]

