Keysight+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that DSP+research, a certification and test laboratory, recently selected Keysight’s 5G+device+test+solutions to deliver radio frequency (RF) regulatory certification services in Japan.

Under Japanese law, mobile devices must be certified that they do not transmit RF power outside of their allocated frequency band before they can be connected to telecommunications networks. DSP Research provides certification of 5G devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and wearables, to specifications outlined by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC), ensuring interference with other radio services is limited. With rapidly evolving 5G specifications and an explosion in the number of connected devices, DSP Research faces challenges in scaling its certification services to meet increased demand.

Keysight helps DSP Research meet this challenge with the E7515B+UXM+5G+Wireless+Test+Platform running the S8711A+Test+Application+software, by saving time throughautomated testing and validation of devices to MIC specifications for RF interference. DSP Research is also leveraging Keysight’s global expertise in device testing and validation to increase coverage of smartphone certifications where vendors have been pre-validated as well as address evolving 5G regulatory test methodologies.

In addition, Keysight is providing integrated OTA+test+solutions that combine network and channel emulation capabilities with a compact antenna test range (CATR) anechoic chamber. These solutions support RF, signaling and radio resource management (RRM), electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), as well as demodulation testing of devices in nearly any form factor. Test engineers can also perform antenna pattern measurements, spurious emission testing, and validate the performance of a device over a wide temperature range using these solutions.

Nakanishi Nobuhiro, Chief Executive Officer of DSP Research, said: “DSP research appreciates that Keysight’s test solutions prevent disruption of radio communications and ensure eﬃcient use of radio waves. Keysight’s global footprint and comprehensive range of test capabilities enable DSP Research to quickly and efficiently certify new 5G devices in compliance to evolving standards and regulations.”

Peng Cao, Vice President and General Manager for Keysight’s Wireless Test Group, said: “Keysight is pleased to provide DSP Research with 5G test solutions specifically designed to ensure that cellular devices comply with regulations relating to cellular protocols and RF interference. Keysight is committed to developing 5G device test tools that help vendors, test houses, and mobile operators improve test productivity which accelerates 5G commercial roll-outs.”

