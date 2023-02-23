Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) announced today, in collaboration with Major League Baseball (MLB) and MLB Players, Inc. (MLBPI), that Seattle Mariners center fielder and reigning American League Rookie of the Year Julio Rodríguez will be the cover athlete for EA SPORTS MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2023.

“Being named cover athlete and joining the list of amazing players who have been EA SPORTS cover athletes is truly an honor,” said Rodríguez, the 22-year-old All-Star slugger.

Rodríguez took Major League Baseball by storm last season with a .284 batting average, 28 home runs and 75 RBI in 511 at bats in his rookie year. In 2022, Rodríguez became only the fourth rookie outfielder ever to win the Silver Slugger award and the fastest player in MLB history to hit 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases in a single-season. The Dominican Republic native also placed second in the 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby, with an incredible 81 home runs across three rounds, and was one of only six Mariners ever to be elected to the All-Star game as a rookie.

“Julio Rodríguez is one of the most dynamic young players in all of baseball and we’re thrilled for him to be the face of Tap Sports Baseball this year,” said Andrew Pedersen, Vice President of Mobile Sports at Electronic Arts. “This is an exciting new era for the Tap Sports Baseball franchise as we officially welcome the game to the EA SPORTS family and believe players will have the best mobile baseball experience to date as a result.”

EA SPORTS MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2023 also released a video trailer featuring Rodríguez while giving players a first look at gameplay for this year’s game. The trailer can be viewed here: EA+SPORTS%26trade%3B+MLB+Tap+Sports%26trade%3B+Baseball+%26lsquo%3B23+%7C+Official+Cover+Athlete+Reveal+Trailer.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Tap Sports Baseball franchise and will include a brand new single player experience, bringing real-life MLB moments to players’ finger tips. Players can play through highlights from Rodríguez’s incredible debut season and other historic MLB games. New animations, ballpark improvements, and crowd updates make this the most immersive Tap Sports Baseball experience yet. More details on EA SPORTS MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2023 will be shared closer to launch.

Known for its simple tap-to-play approach that makes the game easy to play for all baseball fans, Tap Sports Baseball has more than 50 million franchise downloads worldwide.

With the baseball season right around the corner, fans can pre-register for EA SPORTS MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2023 today, and the game will be available as a free* download worldwide in March 2023 via the App Store™ for iPhone and iPad, Google Play™ for Android devices and Amazon.

Major League Baseball trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of Major League Baseball. Visit MLB.com.

