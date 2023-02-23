PPG Again Recognized as One of 'America's Best Employers' by Forbes Magazine

PPG (

NYSE:PPG, Financial) today announced it was recognized as one of “America’s Best Large Employers 2023” by Forbes Magazine for the second consecutive year. The list ranks the top 500 largest U.S. employers that are admired by their employees for company culture and workforce commitment.

“Thank you to the more than 50,000 PPG people across the world who made this recognition possible through their continued contributions to our culture and performance every day,” said Kevin Walling, chief human resources officer. “At PPG, we remain committed to being a purpose-driven organization where our entire diverse workforce is engaged and can bring their best self to work.”

To develop the list, Forbes partnered with Statista, which surveyed 45,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 5,000 employees. The respondents were asked to rate, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they’d be to recommend their current employer.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (

NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $17.7 billion in 2022. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is atrademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

