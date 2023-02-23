PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial) today announced it was recognized as one of “America’s Best Large Employers 2023” by Forbes Magazine for the second consecutive year. The list ranks the top 500 largest U.S. employers that are admired by their employees for company culture and workforce commitment.

“Thank you to the more than 50,000 PPG people across the world who made this recognition possible through their continued contributions to our culture and performance every day,” said Kevin Walling, chief human resources officer. “At PPG, we remain committed to being a purpose-driven organization where our entire diverse workforce is engaged and can bring their best self to work.”

To develop the list, Forbes partnered with Statista, which surveyed 45,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 5,000 employees. The respondents were asked to rate, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they’d be to recommend their current employer.

