Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, announced two marquee additions to the 2023 tournament prize payouts today at the commencement of the Carvana Grand Slam in Arizona. The 2023 Carvana Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour already features the largest single-season prize purse in professional pickleball at $5.5 million, but now the innovative online retailer has upped the ante with the addition of vehicles being awarded to the male and female champions at the end of the season. Driving happiness on and off the court, Carvana will be sending both of this year’s top players home in a vehicle of their choice from Carvana.com.

Carvana adds two vehicles to the PPA Tour’s impressive 2023 prize package. (Photo: Business Wire)

The bonus prize announcement lands on the heels of one of the biggest tournaments across the Carvana PPA circuit, the Arizona+Grand+Slam%2C held at Bell Bank Park, in Mesa, Arizona. Running from February 16 - 19, the Carvana Grand Slam is set to feature some of the sport’s most exciting athletes, including the tour’s current No.1 male and female players, Ben Johns and Anna Leigh Waters. What’s more, the Carvana PPA Tour has more than 60 of the top touring pros playing exclusively on its circuit.

“As the title sponsor of the Carvana PPA Tour, we knew we had to make our mark on the largest prize package in pro pickleball history,” said Ryan Keeton, Carvana Co-founder and Chief Brand Officer. “We’re really excited to bring our dynamic approach to sports partnerships to this space and to engage both new fans and seasoned pickleball enthusiasts alike throughout the 2023 season.”

“Watching brands and companies get as excited over our sport as we are is incredibly rewarding,” said Connor Pardoe, CEO and commissioner of the Carvana PPA Tour. “Carvana has jumped into pickleball with all kinds of enthusiasm and creativity that has made working together a breeze. Their latest announcement is just one more symbol of this and we’re thrilled to be a part of it.”

This year, Carvana will champion America’s fastest growing sport at 25 tour stops across the country as the title sponsor of the Carvana PPA Tour – the home of all things pickleball. With the Carvana PPA Tour positioned as the engine for pickleball’s meteoric growth thanks to its inclusive tournament structure, pro player personalities, robust broadcast partnerships, the largest prize pool in history, and a thoughtful, cutting-edge approach to fan engagement, the tour is positioned to attract millions of new fans and players alike in 2023.

About Carvana

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is an industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first ecommerce model has positively impacted millions of people's lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana brings a continued focus on people-first values, industry-leading customer care, technology and innovation, and is the No. 2 automotive brand in the U.S., only behind Ford, on the Forbes 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies List. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana.

Carvana also encourages investors to visit its Investor+Relations+website as financial and other company information is posted.

About Carvana PPA Tour:

The Carvana PPA Tour is the professional tour of pickleball, organizing events and rankings for the top male and female pickleball players worldwide and awarding more than $5.5 million in annual prize money with equal play and pay. The Carvana PPA Tour is set to host 25 events in 2023 at world-class facilities like the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati, Mission Hills Country Club in California, and the Darling Tennis Center and Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Inviting all to compete and "play where the pros play," the Carvana PPA Tour offers amateur divisions of play for every level, unparalleled experiences for fans and spectators, gorgeous venues, pro player meet-and-greets, food/beverages, live entertainment, VIP upgrades, giveaways and games, shopping, vendors, and more. Founded in 2018 and based in Salt Lake City, UT, the Carvana PPA Tour is owned and operated by parent corporation, Pickleball.com. For more information, go to www.ppatour.com. See Pro+Player+Profiles and follow us on social: Twitter Instagram YouTube Facebook LinkedIn.

