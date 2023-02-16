Billtrust eCommerce Platform Again Recognized as an "Acumatica-Certified Application"

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Feb. 16, 2023

Cloud ERP Company's Certification is a Testament to Billtrust's World-Class Web Store Technology

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust, a B2B order-to-cash software market leader, announced that its ecommerce software has again been recognized as an Acumatica-Certified Application (ACA). Acumatica is a comprehensive, browser-based Cloud ERP solution optimized for ease of use, adaptability, mobility, speed, and security. The ACA title designates those outstanding development partners whose applications have met the highest standards set for Acumatica integration and functionality. Billtrust was originally Acumatica-certified in 2020.

"We're extremely proud that our ecommerce technology has again been recognized by Acumatica's developers for quality integration and functionality," said Greg Hanson, Chief Product Officer at Billtrust. "Our Acumatica integration means that our customers can depend on our world-class web store platform and mobile app to accelerate online revenue growth, scale seamlessly and optimize the buyer experience."

To become an Acumatica-Certified Application, Billtrust has demonstrated a commitment to quality by passing the Acumatica software test and aligning to future Acumatica roadmap releases.

"Customers like Billtrust who want to stay competitive need flexible, responsive technology to execute their long-term business strategies," said Christian Lindberg, Vice President of Partner Solutions at Acumatica. "Our ACA label is designed to help customers find applications capable of delivering what they need to thrive and succeed in a competitive market. The Billtrust ecommerce solution masterfully utilizes the Acumatica platform to meet customers' growing business demands."

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit https://www.acumatica.com.

About Billtrust

Billtrust is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. The order-to-cash process is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of the order-to-cash process, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, invoicing, cash application and collections. For more information, visit Billtrust.com.

