MIRAMAR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / STEMTECH CORPORATION (OTCQB:STEK) John W. Meyer, President and COO of Stemtech, says, "Stemtech Taiwan Holding, Taiwan Branch, recently launched two new products: Cellect One™ Skin Tightening and Repairing Serum, and OraStem® Toothpaste. With the addition of these two great products, we are fulfilling our strategic objective of the Stemtech 360 program in Taiwan. This program provides stem cell nutrition with our Release, Circulate and Migrate (RCM), beauty and well-being products that are all tied together in aggregate. Stemtech all-natural, plant-based products provide total 360-degree benefits to individuals, families and communities. When coupled with our income-earning opportunity, Stemtech offers good health and financial income earning potential, a powerful combination."

Stemtech Taiwan General Manager, Richard Hu, being with the Company for six years states he is "very excited for the future of our business with the addition of these two new products. We have introduced the customized formula for Taiwan, Cellect One™ which encompasses Skin Tightening and Repairing Serum designed specifically for the Asian market with 10 key ingredients to support anti-aging and overall skin health. We also have great enthusiasm with the introduction of the OraStem® Toothpaste (all-natural tooth whitener, breath freshener, anti-microbial ingredients including stem cell nutrition which helps promote good gum health). Stemtech's system of health products support your own body's immune system renewal and rejuvenation process, naturally. Our products are sold from two locations, in Kaohsiung City and Taipei City in Taiwan, R.O.C. With these two new products, we will be able to achieve greater sales than our highest month in December 2022."

In December 2022, Stemtech Taiwan was also recognized and honored by an agency of the Taiwan government responsible for monitoring network marketing companies. Richard Hu accepted the award for being a responsible corporate business for over ten years with a stellar record of providing good products and conducting business with high ethical standards. This recognition demonstrates the Company's commitment to allow our Independent Business Partners (IBPs) to be very proud of being part of Stemtech.

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical™ company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (OTCQB: STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners, who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. January 2022 saw the introduction of new marketing efforts. In August 2022, Professor Doctor Bankole Johnson joined Dr. Enrique Martinez and Dr. Lizette Leos on the Stemtech Life Sciences Advisory Board. In September 2022, the new Stemtech AdvanceOffice mobile app based on the VERB Technology platform was successfully launched as a powerful communication - recruiting tool for our Field. In October, Life Factor Research became the Research and Development, product formulation - science division of Stemtech to create cutting-edge stemceuticals and other products. On November 1, 2022, Stemtech introduced the new travel/sample size OraStem® Toothpaste. On December 6, Stemtech announced the promotion of Alejandro Carrillo to the role of Vice President Global Sales from his current role as Managing Director Latin Markets. Stemtech introduced the new CellectOne ™ Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream at their December 2022 International Leadership Event in Cancun, Mexico. January 10 2023 Stemtech appoints Margie and Mike Mares to Field Advisory Board. Last month, Stemtech Ranked Number 11 in Momentum out of 700+ top Global MLM companies by Business For Home independent MLM publication, January 23, 2023. On February 2, 2023, Stemtech announces international market expansion planned into Colombia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on November 23, 2022. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

