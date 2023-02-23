Unforgettable Performances By Imagine Dragons, Kane Brown and Nightly, Dave Matthews Band with DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak) and Paramore with Special Guest Bleachers

On Location and Bud Light Returned for Fest's 4th Exciting Year, Connecting Football Fans and City of Phoenix with Music They Love in Lead-Up to Super Bowl LVII

Shore Fire Media is Festival's Music Agency since 2019 Launch

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / On Location, the official hospitality partner of the National Football League ("NFL" or "The League") and Bud Light, the official beer sponsor of the NFL, celebrated the NFL's biggest week with the 4th Annual Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. Shore Fire Media, a Dolphin Entertainment subsidiary (NASDAQ:DLPN), returned as the festival's music agency. This year, over 38,000 music fans attended the star-studded three-night event, which kicked off on Thursday, February 9 and culminated in a Super Bowl Eve show on Saturday, February 11 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ.

The event welcomed exhilarating fan favorites each night, including the beloved trio Paramore with special guests Bleachers, led by mega-producer Jack Antonoff (Feb 9); the iconic Dave Matthews Band and special guest DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak, in an all vinyl set) (Feb 10); and the powerful pairing of Imagine Dragons, Kane Brown and Nightly (Feb 11).

Highlights from the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest included:

Thursday night kicked off with two high energy performances from Paramore and Bleachers. Budda Baker (safety for Arizona Cardinals) introduced Bleachers to the stage to commence the night and the band delivered a 60 minute performance, wowing the crowds. Paramore soon followed, celebrating the same day release of their new album "This Is Why" as it dropped at midnight while the band was on stage performing. The band pulled a fan onstage to join, sing and finish out the set in celebration.

Friday night continued on a high note with headliners Dave Matthews Band and DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak). Flavor Flav joined DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak) on stage, and Dave Grohl joined the fans to watch his pals Dave Matthews Band perform a two-hour thrilling set.

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest wrapped its third night at capacity featuring high energy performances from Nightly, Kane Brown and Imagine Dragons. Sportscaster Charissa Thompson kicked off the night introducing Kane Brown, who later performed his hit song "Thank God" with his wife Katelyn live for the first time in the U.S. while also celebrating the song's ascent to No. 1 at country radio. WWE stars The Bella Twins introduced Imagine Dragons, who performed a solid hour and a half of their hits with confetti and pyrotechnics to the sold out arena. The jam-packed celebrity onlookers included Tim McGraw, Dustin Lynch, Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys), Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins), Derrick Brooks (Football Hall of Famer), Austin Johnson (Tennessee Titans), Anthony Hill (actor), Ninja (Tyler Blevins) and more.

The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest is executive-produced by On Location and SYNERGY Productions, LLC.

An anchor event of Super Bowl weekend, the fest continues to expand and redefine the experience of music at one of the world's premier sporting events - with top-tier artists and exciting performances across genres. The New York Timeshas called it the "extended Super Bowl half-time show," and Pollstardubbed it "the biggest show … a three-night affair featuring top artists that would be a major event under any circumstances."

"The fourth year of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest was packed with three nights of unforgettable performances from today's leading music stars," said Paul Caine, President of On Location and IMG Events. "The event has truly become an integral part of every fan's overall Super Bowl experience."

"Bud Light has continued to make it easy for music fans during Super Bowl weekend to come together, and this year was no different," said Lane Joyce, Director of Experiential Marketing for Bud Light. "Our Super Bowl Music Fest has become known for amazing cross-genre performances, and we are thankful to the thousands of fans that chose to spend some time with us before the big game this weekend."

Bleachers' Jack Antonoff said, "Loved performing at this fest! Really cool to share the stage with Paramore on the night of their album release."

Kane Brown said, "I came to the Fest as a fan a few years ago, and to be back playing for the sold out crowd from the stage tonight during Super Bowl weekend was amazing."

ABOUT ON LOCATION

On Location is a premium experience provider, offering world-class hospitality, ticketing, curated guest experiences, live event production, and travel management across sports, entertainment, and fashion. From unrivaled access for corporate clients to guests looking for fully immersive experiences at marquee events, On Location is the premier and official service provider to over 150 iconic rights holders, such as the IOC (Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026, LA 2028), NFL, NCAA, UFC and PGA of America, and numerous musical artists and festivals. The company also owns and operates a number of unique and exclusive experiences, transforming the most dynamic live events into a lifetime of memories. On Location is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.

ABOUT BUD LIGHT

The Bud Light brand name represents a family of products including Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer, Bud Light NEXT, Bud Light Peels, Bud Light Chelada, Bud Light Platinum, and Bud Light Platinum Seltzer. At the forefront of innovation, Bud Light continues to expand its product portfolio, offering a wide range of products brewed to meet the ever-changing preferences of consumers everywhere. Since 1982, Bud Light has delivered the best-selling premium light lager in America that is consistently brewed with a fresh, clean finish. For more information about Bud Light and our full family of products, visit www.BudLight.com.

ABOUT FOOTPRINT CENTER

Located in the heart of Downtown Phoenix, for more than 30 years, Footprint Center has been the home of the Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury, Arizona Rattlers and a multitude of live concerts and events each year. Following a $245 million transformation, Footprint Center is the preeminent destination for sports and entertainment in the southwest. The reimagined arena features state-of-the-art improvements that offer a world-class experience to all who step inside the doors. For more information, visit FootprintCenter.com.

About Shore Fire Media

Shore Fire Media (a division of Dolphin Entertainment) represents artists and culture makers at the top of their fields. The company's dedicated teams in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville wield extensive, varied expertise to strategically amplify narratives and shape reputations for career-advancing effect. Shore Fire Media represents top recording artists in multiple genres, songwriters, music producers, record labels, music industry businesses, venues, trade organizations, authors, comedians, social media personalities, and cultural institutions.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have been ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative, Be Social and Socialyte complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series, and has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

