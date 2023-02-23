CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCQB:XSNX), a biomedical company developing novel immunotherapies for brain tumor patients, today announced that its CEO Dr. Dwain Irvin has been invited to present at the World Orphan Drug Congress, scheduled for May 23-25, 2023, near Washington, DC. Dr. Christopher Wheeler, Ph.D., President, StemVax Therapeutics Inc., a division of NovAccess Global and the lead scientist for the Company, will also be attending and participating in the event.

NovAccess Global received approval of its application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for TLR-AD1, a vaccine immunotherapy for the treatment of aggressive brain cancers, including glioblastoma and other high-grade gliomas. This approval was accompanied by the FDA expanding the scope of the Company's submission, which underscores the promise of NovAcess Global's platform technology. The special status afforded to the Company through the ODD is expected to enable an acceleration of the development of its therapies for new treatment options for a wide range of glioblastoma patients.

The FDA's Office of Orphan Products Development grants orphan designation status to investigational drugs and therapies addressing rare medical diseases or conditions that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. Orphan drug designation provides benefits to drug developers which may include assistance in the drug development process, financial incentives to support clinical development, tax credits for clinical costs, exemptions from certain FDA fees and the potential for seven years of post-approval marketing exclusivity.

NovAccess Global's participation and presentation at the World Orphan Drug Congress will allow the Company to disseminate and leverage its groundbreaking work to provide support for clinical development, accelerate time to market, and increase the reach of its therapeutic technology platform. Considered to be the world's most important orphan drug and rare disease event, the World Orphan Drug Congress brings together leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies, government and regulatory authorities, patient advocacy groups, payers, investors and solution providers. The conference is a place to meet and brainstorm on ways to advance orphan drug development and improve access to life-saving therapies.

Dr. Irvin will be presenting on immune targets and therapies for malignant brain tumors. This specifically impacts development of NovAccess's current vaccine immunotherapy against these tumors, as well as targets for future improvement. Drs. Irvin and Wheeler will have the opportunity to meet with potential healthcare partners and capital providers while enabling interaction with seasoned leaders in the Orphan Drug space, facilitating further productive contacts and relationships.

Since its inception in 2010, The World Orphan Drug Congress has solidified its position as the largest rare disease and orphan drug conference, globally. Over 3 days, participants will have the opportunity to hear from 300+ speakers across our 16 themes of content, engage in networking opportunities and customize their experience at the congress. For additional information, please go to: https://www.terrapinn.com/conference/world-orphan-drug-congress-usa/index.stm.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global is a biomedical company accelerating novel cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. Our goal is to discover, develop and bring to market novel and innovative medicine and medical devices to improve the quality of care for cancer and neurological patients.

NovAccess Global is currently developing a cancer vaccine therapy that enhances the patient's immune response against brain tumors. Our Company has a novel immunotherapeutic approach to treating brain tumor patients with glioblastoma, the most common adult brain tumor with a 15-month median survival after diagnosis. Our patented technology is designed to combine a dendritic cell-based immunotherapeutic approach with a unique combination of toll-like receptor (TLR) adjuvants, TLR-AD1, to help promote an enhanced immune response against the patient's tumor. Our platform technology focuses on enhancing the patient's immune cells to fight their unique cancer by utilizing the antigens specific to the patient's tumor. It is a meaningful technology that could significantly improve the quality of life and prognosis for the many people who suffer from brain tumors. For more information, please visit novaccessglobal.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. You are further cautioned that penny stocks and stocks of smaller companies like NovAccess Global Inc. are inherently volatile and risky and that no investor should buy this stock unless they can afford the loss of their entire investment. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

This press release and the interviews to be published as part of the NovAccess Global fireside chat series are for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Interview participants have agreed to participate in this event series and no compensation will be paid or furnished to them or their respective organizations. Participation does not represent an offer to buy or sell any security to or from any person or other entity through their platforms. Prior to making any investment or subscribing to any of the platforms that may be associated with the fireside chat series and re-distribution of related content, listeners/viewers are encouraged to consult with professional financial, legal advisor and tax advisors to assist in due diligence as may be appropriate in determining the risk associated with any investment.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jordan Darrow

Darrow Associates

631-766-4528

[email protected]

