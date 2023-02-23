KeyBank and Parachute Credit Counseling to Offer Free Tax Preparation Services in Niagara County, N.Y.

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BUFFALO, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / KeyBank is partnering with Parachute Credit Counseling (formerly Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo) to provide free tax preparation services in Niagara County, helping low- to moderate-income individuals and families determine their eligibility for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

Volunteers from KeyBank and Parachute will be available at the following locations, days and times:

  • Lockport Public Library Community Room - 23 East Ave, Lockport, NY 14094 - Every Tuesday through April 4th from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.
  • Pinnacle Community Services Community Room - 1522 Main St, Niagara Falls, NY 14305 - Every Wednesday through April 5th from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

All tax filers are welcome to attend and the individual does not have to be a KeyBank customer to participate.

"We are excited to team up with Parachute Credit Counseling to support our community with free tax preparation services," said Michael McMahon, KeyBank Buffalo Market President. "These events provide critical assistance to individuals and families and are central to KeyBank's purpose of helping the communities we serve thrive."

The Earned Income Tax Credit is a benefit for working people with low to moderate income. To qualify, workers and families must meet certain requirements and file a tax return, even if they do not owe any tax or are not required to file. EITC reduces the amount of tax owed and may provide a refund. (Source: IRS)

Each year, thousands of qualifying Americans do not claim the EITC on their federal income tax returns, meaning billions of dollars in much-needed refunds goes unclaimed. Super Refund Saturday is a cost-effective way for tax filers to navigate the potentially confusing tax preparation process and ensure they are getting their full return.

According to the IRS, to qualify for the EITC earned income must be less than:

  • $53,057 ($59,187 if married and filing jointly) with three or more qualifying children
  • $49,399 ($55,529 if married and filing jointly) with two or more qualifying children
  • $43,492 ($49,622 if married and filing jointly) with one or more qualifying children
  • $16,480 ($22,610 if married and filing jointly) with no qualifying children

Income tax return filers should bring these documents:

  • State-issued photo ID
  • Social Security card (for you, your spouse, and each child and/or dependent)
  • W-2 forms
  • 1099 forms (interest, earnings as an independent contractor)
  • Unemployment forms (if applicable)
  • Proof of childcare payments
  • Other IRS forms as appropriate
  • Last year's tax return (if available)
  • Bank account and routing number for direct deposit (if applicable)

If filing jointly, please bring all applicable documents for you and your spouse.

ABOUT KEYBANK

KeyBank's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, KeyCorp is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189.8 billion at December 31, 2022. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

671d9e97-ceee-4cb0-aeea-451a76e67f74.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: KeyBank



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739612/KeyBank-and-Parachute-Credit-Counseling-to-Offer-Free-Tax-Preparation-Services-in-Niagara-County-NY

img.ashx?id=739612

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.