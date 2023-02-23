BUFFALO, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / KeyBank is partnering with Parachute Credit Counseling (formerly Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo) to provide free tax preparation services in Niagara County, helping low- to moderate-income individuals and families determine their eligibility for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

Volunteers from KeyBank and Parachute will be available at the following locations, days and times:

Lockport Public Library Community Room - 23 East Ave, Lockport, NY 14094 - Every Tuesday through April 4 th from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Pinnacle Community Services Community Room - 1522 Main St, Niagara Falls, NY 14305 - Every Wednesday through April 5th from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

All tax filers are welcome to attend and the individual does not have to be a KeyBank customer to participate.

"We are excited to team up with Parachute Credit Counseling to support our community with free tax preparation services," said Michael McMahon, KeyBank Buffalo Market President. "These events provide critical assistance to individuals and families and are central to KeyBank's purpose of helping the communities we serve thrive."

The Earned Income Tax Credit is a benefit for working people with low to moderate income. To qualify, workers and families must meet certain requirements and file a tax return, even if they do not owe any tax or are not required to file. EITC reduces the amount of tax owed and may provide a refund. (Source: IRS)

Each year, thousands of qualifying Americans do not claim the EITC on their federal income tax returns, meaning billions of dollars in much-needed refunds goes unclaimed. Super Refund Saturday is a cost-effective way for tax filers to navigate the potentially confusing tax preparation process and ensure they are getting their full return.

According to the IRS, to qualify for the EITC earned income must be less than:

$53,057 ($59,187 if married and filing jointly) with three or more qualifying children

$49,399 ($55,529 if married and filing jointly) with two or more qualifying children

$43,492 ($49,622 if married and filing jointly) with one or more qualifying children

$16,480 ($22,610 if married and filing jointly) with no qualifying children

Income tax return filers should bring these documents:

State-issued photo ID

Social Security card (for you, your spouse, and each child and/or dependent)

W-2 forms

1099 forms (interest, earnings as an independent contractor)

Unemployment forms (if applicable)

Proof of childcare payments

Other IRS forms as appropriate

Last year's tax return (if available)

Bank account and routing number for direct deposit (if applicable)

If filing jointly, please bring all applicable documents for you and your spouse.

ABOUT KEYBANK

KeyBank's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, KeyCorp is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189.8 billion at December 31, 2022. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/739612/KeyBank-and-Parachute-Credit-Counseling-to-Offer-Free-Tax-Preparation-Services-in-Niagara-County-NY



