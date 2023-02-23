CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / Discovery Education and its social impact partners present teachers and families nationwide a curated collection of engaging, no-cost digital learning resources designed to engage today's students in Engineers Week. Established in 1951, Engineers Week immerses students in the future of engineering and helps create pathways to careers. Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place.

Taking place February 19-25 with the theme "Creating the Future!" Engineers Week shows students the excitement of engineering and its importance to the world. To support this theme, Discovery Education is providing educators, students, and families with a collection of no-cost resources tailored for any learning environment. Among the resources created in collaboration with leading social impact partners are:

Virtual Field Trips

The Future is Now Virtual Field Trip from Reach for the Sky - designed with Edge at Hudson Yards - takes students on a virtual adventure into NYC's newest and most forward-thinking neighborhood and the incredible observation deck where marvels of modern engineering elevate the possibilities of everyday life to meet with various leaders about the history, social impact, and STEM behind the new gravity-defying structure. After the VFT, students can start engineering by creating prototypes of their own design using the Engineering Design Process. The Play to Learn Virtual Field Trip celebrates students' ability to learn and create change through the power of play. Created by Build the Change - an educational partnership between Discovery Education and LEGO Sustainability Team - the Play to Learn Virtual Field Trip takes students from the Home of the Brick in Billund, Denmark to meet real-life LEGO® play experts, and discover how important play can be. Then students meet U.S. Sea Turtle Conservationists as they introduce us to some big challenges facing our planet and learn alongside student peers as they play, collaborate, and create! Educators can take the learning further with an array of standards-aligned resources bringing to life the power of play in any learning environment through hands-on challenges that engage students in important sustainability topics like biodiversity, climate change, and the environment. The Operation Build It Virtual Field Trip gives students the tools to embrace DIY and engage in engineering in their everyday lives. This VFT was created in partnership with The Home Depot® for the program Science Fair Central, a suite of no-cost resources designed to STEAM-power classrooms and homes across the country as students prepare for the careers of tomorrow. With 10 million students from grades K-12 participating in science fairs and STEAM events every year, Science Fair Central aims to give students the tools to take their projects to the next level. In this VFT, students are joined by creative and highly-skilled makers to learn how they can create an at-home DIY workshop and develop practical trade skills and know how to tackle challenges that are meaningful to students and their communities. Career Experiences

Students can meet real-life engineers from their classroom during Engineers Week from Engineering Dreams, a program with ASME (American Society of Mechanical Engineers). These 30- minute virtual visits introduce your students to real engineers as problem-solvers for good who will demonstrate how they use the engineering design process and diverse teams to develop the best possible solutions for community impact. Learn more and register your classroom here. The STEM Careers Coalition™ (SCC) released a curated collection to spotlight engineering professionals in STEM. Follow along as the SCC demonstrates how teachers can introduce students to STEM with over 200 resources designed to uncover students' STEM skills to activate future solution seekers. Students can see people like them in engineering roles that are changing the world while also diving deeper with hands-on student activations, lessons, and activities. Trane Technologies' Sustainable Futures Virtual Field Trip gives students a unique, up-close look at how a global climate innovation company impacts our world. Students will meet employees across multiple fields to see how their various roles create comfortable, clean and energy-efficient solutions for homes, buildings and transportation. The multifaceted learning program also includes interactive tools, resources, and volunteers to engage and inspire students to learn, think, and solve the world's biggest sustainability challenges, like climate change and food waste, through sustainable innovation.

"My students are increasingly curious about careers and resources for engineering. With content from Discovery Education and their trusted partners, I know I can find the engaging and relevant resources that will deepen their interest in this exciting career," said Susan Nimmons a Science Teacher & Instructional Coach at Aim Academy of Science and Technology in Minneapolis, MN.

Educators and students can find even more engineering resources and meet more STEM leaders in the Discovery Education K-12 learning platform's STEM Careers channel. Connecting educators to a vast collection of high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, intuitive quiz and activity creation tools, and professional learning resources, Discovery Education provides educators a recently enhanced learning platform that facilitates engaging, daily instruction in any learning environment.

"Discovery Education prides itself on making connections from the classroom to the real-world. These specially curated resources support educators in catalyzing students' STEM interest in the world of engineering," said Amy Nakamoto, General Manager of Social Impact at Discovery Education.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide EdTech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Discovery, Inc., Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading EdTech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

