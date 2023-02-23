Whirlpool Corporation Named One of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for Thirteenth Consecutive Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / Whirlpool Corporation has been recognized by Fortune as one of the World's Most Admired Companies for the thirteenth consecutive year. The list includes the most respected and reputable companies around the world, as ranked by peers within their respective industries.

"We feel incredibly honored to once again be recognized by Fortune as one of the most admired companies," said Marc Bitzer, Chairman and CEO of Whirlpool Corporation. "This recognition is only possible due to hard work and collaboration by our people and their commitment to improving life at home for consumers around the world."

For over 110 years, Whirlpool Corporation has prioritized responsible business practices to drive purposeful innovation and instill a culture of respect, integrity, and teamwork. As a result of these efforts, the company continues to progress many of its environmental and social goals, as well as implement employee development programs to support the advancement of its workforce. In recognition of this ongoing commitment, Whirlpool Corporation was also recently named to America's most JUST Companies for 2023 and the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

Fortune partnered with Korn Ferry on its survey of corporate reputation as the basis for the annual list. The survey began with 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in Fortune's Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. Survey respondents including executives, directors, and analysts were asked to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

