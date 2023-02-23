NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / U.S. Bank



More than two dozen musical acts performed at the LA3C festival in Downtown Los Angeles.

Originally published on U.S. Bank company blog

The LA3C festival in Downtown Los Angeles recently brought together thousands of people who took in a diverse array of experiences that included live music from Lil Baby, Snoop Dogg, Maluma and many others, as well as a special live art space sponsored by U.S. Bank.

LA3C, which stands for Los Angeles, Capital of Culture and Creativity, is a two-day music, food and art festival designed to curate powerhouse musical performances, multicultural food and flavors, and bold and interactive art.

The live art space U.S. Bank sponsored featured local artist and designer Tamika Quillard, also known as Tamika Q, who created a mixed-media mural honoring Black, Latina and indigenous women.

While Quillard created the mural on the top floor of the live art installation, a street team of artists gathered on the ground level and airbrushed their own original designs on a special canvas. The artists also used stencils created by Quillard to add designs to hats and tote bags as a customized free souvenir for festival attendees.

U.S. Bank was introduced to Quillard through her work with Destination Crenshaw , a public/private partnership made possible in part by a $30 million in New Markets Tax Credits, which generated an $8.9 million equity investment from the U.S. Bank community investment and tax credit division, U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corp. The investment is part of U.S. Bank Access Commitment ™, which provides information, connections and resources to help Black small business owners sustain and grow their businesses.

"U.S. Bank wants to catalyze and enable entrepreneurs to make their dreams happen," said Greg Cunningham, U.S. Bank Chief Diversity Officer.

At LA3C, U.S. Bank also sponsored the She Media Meaningful Marketplace, where more than a dozen local women- and minority-owned businesses offered ethically sourced jewelry, unique candles, custom-made clothes and more.

"Our Access Commitment and support of events like LA3C creates a way for U.S. Bank to give small businesses an opportunity to shine and grow their business," said Delphine Pruitt, Vice President, U.S. Bank Los Angeles Business Access Advisor . "We want to help entrepreneurs believe in themselves the way that we believe in them. That's why we're here, to offer expert advice, and help make connections within the community."

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from U.S. Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: U.S. Bank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/us-bank

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: U.S. Bank

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/739628/Live-Art-Space-at-LA-Festival-Honors-Black-Latina-and-Indigenous-Women



