Eaton Partners With IES To Help Building Owners Make Energy Transition Plans

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MORGES, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / Eaton, the intelligent power management company, has signed an agreement with IES, the world-renowned climate tech and building performance analytics firm, to develop approaches that will help building owners boost the sustainability of their buildings and prepare them for the energy transition.

Using digital twins, Eaton and IES will explore options for making buildings more sustainable including various combinations of EV charging infrastructure, energy storage, and renewable generation technologies to identify the most effective energy ecosystems.

A digital twin is a 3D digital representation of a built environment asset - a building or its supporting infrastructure, for example - that can be interrogated by running various scenarios to inform decisions about its future. Learning from the asset's past performance leads to better decision-making when developing a roadmap for its future.

IES integrates physics-based simulation with the 3D model, real-time operational data, machine learning and AI to provide unique insights which will be allied to Eaton's expertise in power management to devise high-performance strategies for building decarbonisation, energy efficiency improvement and energy cost reduction.

Delphine Clement, commercial and industrial buildings segment leader at Eaton in EMEA, said: "With IES's expertise in buildings physics, we can show our customers how their buildings will perform before and during their energy transition journey. They will be able to examine the costs and benefits of various options to boost sustainability to help them better understand and de-risk the investments they need to make."

Don McLean, Founder and CEO of IES said: "Digital twins will be key to our work with Eaton because they respond and behave like their real-world counterparts, translating data into essential decision support information. For Eaton's customers, we will examine how a building is used, with a focus on both energy efficiency and user comfort, before constructing a digital twin to forecast the potential energy savings and payback periods of various applications of Eaton's Buildings as a Grid approach."

Eaton's Buildings as a Grid approach transforms buildings into energy hubs that support EV charging and renewable energy generation. The aim is to help commercial building owners save money on energy bills and prepare their properties to comply with net-zero regulations.

Explaining further, Clement added: "Electricity generation is changing, and so is how we store and manage power. Transport is changing, and with more EVs on the road we need to charge them efficiently without overloading power networks. This represents both opportunity and risk for building owners. Getting electrification right will preserve the value of their buildings, as well as provide building users with a greater degree of energy self-sufficiency."

This ambition accords fully with the ethos of IES: "The built environment accounts for almost 40% of global emissions and we're working to get that down to zero," said Don McLean. "Our agreement with Eaton will help to deliver highly energy efficient commercial and industrial buildings."

About Eaton

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and doing what's best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton is marking its 100th anniversary of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange. We reported revenues of $20.8 billion in 2022 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About IES

Over the last 25+ years, IES has built a solid reputation as the leading global innovator in integrated performance-based analysis for the built environment. Its Digital Twin technology facilitates the creation of resource-efficient, healthy and cost-effective built-environments of any size or purpose - supporting citizens, companies, campuses, communities, cities and even countries.

For additional information, please visit www.iesve.com. You can also follow IES on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn and check out DiscoverIES for all the latest news and content.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Eaton on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Eaton
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/eaton
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Eaton



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739641/Eaton-Partners-With-IES-To-Help-Building-Owners-Make-Energy-Transition-Plans

img.ashx?id=739641

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.