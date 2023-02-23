ComEd today announced it has awarded scholarships to seven diverse students who plan to pursue energy careers through its Future of Energy Scholars Program and is now accepting applications for the next round of scholarships. Since the program’s launch in 2022, ComEd has awarded more than $350,000 in scholarships to 69 women and minorities who are pursuing degrees in STEM as they aspire to careers in the energy industry. Today through March 31, 2023, students in Illinois can apply for scholarships of up to $10,000 each and the opportunity to intern with ComEd.

“ComEd is proud to invest in the future leaders of our industry. This group of young women and men represent the diverse and inclusive workforce we are dedicated to building and maintaining,” said Lewis+Binswanger, ComEd senior vice president of governmental and regulatory affairs. “In the very near future, Illinois is projected to gain tens of thousands of good-paying+jobs as a result of the transition to a clean energy future, and we must ensure that women and young people of color benefit from this economic opportunity. This next generation of leaders will play a vital role in helping us build an equitable and clean energy future.”

ComEd announced today that the following college students, representing diverse backgrounds and interests, are the latest recipients of the Future of Energy Scholarship. They all plan to pursue a career in the energy industry. The scholarship recipients are:

Avidar Al-Kurdi , currently a student at the University of Illinois Chicago, pursuing a chemical engineering degree. Graduated from Sunmarke School.

Juan Diaz , currently a student at Morraine Valley Community College, pursuing an electrical engineering degree. Graduated from J. Sterling Morton East High School in Cicero, Ill.

Jonathan Eghan , currently a student at Illinois State University, pursuing an information science degree. Graduated from Chicago Math and Science Academy.

Darnell Love , currently a student at Howard University, pursuing a computer science and programming degree. Graduated from Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School in Flossmoor, Ill.

Bindu Mukundappa , currently a student at the University of Illinois Chicago, pursuing an electrical, electronic and communications engineering degree. Graduated from Alva's Pre-University College.

Bansari Pandit , currently a student at the University of Illinois Chicago, pursuing an industrial engineering degree. Graduated from Carl Schurz High School in Chicago's Irving Park neighborhood.

, currently a student at the University of Illinois Chicago, pursuing an industrial engineering degree. Graduated from Carl Schurz High School in Chicago’s Irving Park neighborhood. Kierson Rickmon, currently a student at Wilbur Wright College, pursuing a chemistry degree. Graduated from Lane Tech High School in Chicago’s Roscoe Village neighborhood.

To be eligible for the Future of Energy scholarship, students must be enrolled in an eligible college degree program, have a minimum 2.8 GPA, and submit+an+application. Priority consideration will be given to people of color and women, Illinois residents enrolled in an Illinois university or college or Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country, and those demonstrating financial need. ComEd is partnering with the National Energy Education Development (NEED) Project to administer the scholarship fund.

“We are honored to continue our partnership with ComEd for the Future of Energy Scholarships for students interested in a career in the exciting and expanding energy industry. The students who are awarded these scholarships reflect the diversity of a growing energy industry and STEM as a whole,” said Mary Spruill, Executive Director of The NEED Project. “The work ethic, talent, and curiosity embodied in each of the scholarship recipients will shape the future of the energy industry for many years.”

Pandit, a junior at the University of Illinois Chicago, is studying industrial engineering. She was previously an intern with ComEd and is now a scholarship awardee. She decided on a career in energy because of the critical role it plays in the future. Following graduation, she plans to pursue a master’s degree and return to the energy sector full-time.

“After the internship I had with ComEd, I became even more interested in the whole energy sector and how things work,” said Pandit. “I personally feel like energy plays an important role in the future when we think about a resilient and sustainable economy and world and especially for my generation. I like the idea of innovating and making things better. I also hope to bring more women of color into the industry.”

The Future of Energy program builds on ComEd's continued investments in training and education to develop a diverse, local talent pipeline. In addition to the Future of Energy program, ComEd supports many initiatives that inspire students to pursue STEM careers, including the DePaul College Prep Scholars Program, Chicago BUILDS, and more. As a result of these investments, over 2,000 participants were served by the ComEd-sponsored workforce and education programs last year alone.

For more information or to apply for the ComEd Future of Energy STEM scholarship, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fneed.force.com%2FComEd%2Fs%2Fscholarship-information. For more information on ComEd's STEM scholarship opportunities, contact [email protected].

