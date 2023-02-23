T-Mobile Customers Score MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV App On Us

3 minutes ago
What’s the news: Soccer fans, let’s go! T-Mobile customers can soon experience MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV App on Us — the unprecedented subscription service bringing the action and excitement of Major League Soccer to the Apple TV app. MLS Season Pass ($99 annual value) features every live regular-season match, all MLS Cup playoff matches, and the Leagues Cup – all with no blackouts. Available for all T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers on Us beginning Feb. 21 in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app.

What they’re saying: “T-Mobile customers already get unbeatable value with entertainment benefits like Apple TV+ on Us and now we’re giving them yet another with one year of MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app on Us,” said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Innovation and Experience at T-Mobile. “With the Un-carrier, you don’t just get access to the nation’s leading 5G network, you also get some serious value with so much included on top of your wireless plan.”

Who it’s for: T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers who love soccer.

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app on Us will be available in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app starting Feb. 21 for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers. To access, T-Mobile customers just need to download the app and sign in with their phone number. For more information on T-Mobile Tuesdays, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com%2Foffers%2Ft-mobile-tuesdays.

With an MLS Season Pass subscription, fans can watch every MLS match on billions of devices through the Apple+TV+app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can sign up for MLS Season Pass now to enjoy hundreds of hours of on-demand content and tune-in for MLS is Back opening weekend on February 25. For more information about MLS Season Pass, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mlssoccer.com%2Fseason-pass%2F.

Limited-time offer; subject to change. Qualifying plan required. Sign up through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app from 2/21-3/14/23. 2023 MLS Season Pass expires 1/31/24. Apple ID, compatible products & services required. 13+. Receive Apple TV+ and Netflix Basic (1-screen, up to $9.99/mo. value) while you maintain 1 qualifying Magenta Max line. One offer per account. See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com

