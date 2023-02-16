Private Advisor Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

65 MADISON AVENUE MORRISTOWN, NJ 07960

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1665 stocks valued at a total of $1.99Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.74%), VUG(2.32%), and VTV(1.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Private Advisor Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Private Advisor Group, LLC bought 612,847 shares of ARCA:FNDX for a total holding of 627,953. The trade had a 1.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.87.

On 02/16/2023, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF traded for a price of $56.87 per share and a market cap of $10.71Bil. The stock has returned -0.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a price-book ratio of 2.42.

The guru sold out of their 1,092,236-share investment in ARCA:FDV. Previously, the stock had a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.49 during the quarter.

On 02/16/2023, Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF traded for a price of $25.68 per share and a market cap of $41.09Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a price-book ratio of 2.35.

The guru established a new position worth 537,113 shares in ARCA:FNDF, giving the stock a 0.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.66 during the quarter.

On 02/16/2023, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF traded for a price of $31.54 per share and a market cap of $9.41Bil. The stock has returned -3.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a price-book ratio of 1.06.

During the quarter, Private Advisor Group, LLC bought 141,249 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 584,671. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.83.

On 02/16/2023, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $143.93 per share and a market cap of $105.30Bil. The stock has returned 0.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a price-book ratio of 2.60.

Private Advisor Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPLG by 762,013 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.02.

On 02/16/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $48.4324 per share and a market cap of $16.27Bil. The stock has returned -6.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a price-book ratio of 3.74.

