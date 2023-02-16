CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 876 stocks valued at a total of $40.48Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.54%), AAPL(3.77%), and AMZN(2.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC bought 4,462,003 shares of NAS:MDLZ for a total holding of 8,535,165. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.23.

On 02/16/2023, Mondelez International Inc traded for a price of $65.23 per share and a market cap of $88.93Bil. The stock has returned 1.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mondelez International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-book ratio of 3.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.30 and a price-sales ratio of 2.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC bought 485,618 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 1,007,148. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $351.8.

On 02/16/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $377.74 per share and a market cap of $283.20Bil. The stock has returned -6.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

The guru sold out of their 5,707,279-share investment in NYSE:LFG. Previously, the stock had a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.58 during the quarter.

On 02/16/2023, Archaea Energy Inc traded for a price of $26 per share and a market cap of $2.12Bil. The stock has returned 47.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Archaea Energy Inc has a price-book ratio of 16.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 55.23 and a price-sales ratio of 6.86.

During the quarter, CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC bought 939,844 shares of NYSE:PLD for a total holding of 2,001,000. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.78.

On 02/16/2023, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $126.28 per share and a market cap of $116.61Bil. The stock has returned -10.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-book ratio of 2.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.55 and a price-sales ratio of 17.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 750,452 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 02/16/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $100.1 per share and a market cap of $1,025.75Bil. The stock has returned -36.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.89 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

