The American+Water+Charitable+Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today that it awarded a combined total of $375,000 to 25 organizations in 11 states across the U.S., supporting communities served by American Water through the 2022 STEM (science, technology, education, math) Education grant program.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is proud to partner with organizations that provide students access to educational STEM-focused curricular and extracurricular programs,” said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. “The STEM Education grant program will help inspire students of all ages to learn about the importance of STEM and related career opportunities.”

The STEM Education grant is part of the Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, which focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. The total award of $375,000 will support high-impact projects and initiatives that further American Water’s commitment to supporting ESG, as well as inclusion, diversity and equity.

Grant recipients positively impact local communities and directly align with American Water’s regulated state subsidiaries in California, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Regional events to celebrate local efforts are being coordinated and will be announced at a later date.

In recognition of National Engineers Week beginning next week, the American Water Charitable Foundation is proud to announce the 2022 STEM Education grant recipients are:

Silicon Valley Education Foundation

PS Science

American River Parkway Foundation

We Care Solar

Peoria Friendship House

Sun Foundation for Advancement in the Environmental Sciences and Arts

Edwardsville Children’s Museum

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road Council

Fayette County Public Schools

Seed St. Louis

Challenger Learning Center of St. Louis

Students 2 Science

Girl Scouts of Central & Southern New Jersey

YMIC Foundation

Venture Outdoors

ACLAMO Family Centers

YMCA of Wilkes-Barre

Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center

YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga

Girls Incorporated of Chattanooga

Hopewell High School

Wesley Housing Development Corporation of Northern Virginia

Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences of West Virginia

Marshall University Foundation

“The Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences is committed to being an educational resource for the entire state, and thanks to the American Water Charitable Foundation’s grant, we’re able to take our engaging, hands-on STEAM exhibits to schools, community centers, malls and libraries across West Virginia. Through activities like creating circuits, building bridges and using compasses, the first Clay2Go mobile exhibit brings STEM concepts to life and helps children discover that science is fun!”, said Al Najjar, Clay Center President & CEO.

Due to the volume of grant applications received, each application was evaluated on a competitive basis, funding programs with strong impacts and measurable outcomes that align with the Foundation’s funding priorities.

Learn more about the American Water Charitable Foundation here.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com%2Fawcf and follow the American Water Charitable Foundation on Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005746/en/