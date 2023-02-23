Houlihan Lokey Grows Its Capital Markets Capabilities With Experienced Energy Financing Specialist

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (

NYSE:HLI, Financial), the global investment bank, announced today that Daniel East has joined the firm’s Capital Markets Group as a Managing Director. Mr. East is based in Houston and will predominantly partner with the firm’s Oil & Gas Group as well as Houlihan Lokey’s Power & Utilities team to provide private capital financing solutions to the firm’s clients in these sectors.

“Daniel’s unique and broad array of finance experience, predominantly in the energy and power sectors over the course of his career (including as a senior private equity investment professional, a corporate finance advisor, and an officer at multiple energy companies), significantly complements Houlihan Lokey’s existing Capital Markets team. Daniel’s integrity and dedication to tirelessly serving his clients’ needs aligns perfectly with Houlihan Lokey’s “client-first” culture. He is well positioned to provide our clients with the insight and expertise they require to navigate the challenges and opportunities in today’s ever-changing energy and power financial markets,” said Anthony Martino, Global Co-Head of Houlihan Lokey’s Capital Markets Group. “Daniel is an excellent addition to our team as we continue to expand our capabilities around the world.”

Mr. East joins Houlihan Lokey with more than 25 years of experience in the power, oil, and gas and renewables sectors. He was most recently Co-Head of Energy Credit at The Carlyle Group in Houston, leading a team of more than 20 professionals on investment strategy for the power generation and energy sectors. Prior experience also includes roles at Renewable Energy Systems, KGen Power Corporation, and Dynegy.

“The expansion of the oil and gas Capital Markets team in Houston adds meaningfully to our coverage capabilities and service offerings, enabling us to provide our energy clients with a broader range of M&A and financing alternatives. Daniel is a perfect fit in this respect, and we’re excited to partner with him and continue to deliver the superior private capital financing capabilities for which Houlihan Lokey is known,” said J.P. Hanson, Head of Houlihan Lokey’s Oil & Gas Group.

With more than 90 dedicated finance professionals across offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Washington, D.C., London, Manchester, Frankfurt, Milan, and Dubai, Houlihan Lokey’s Capital Markets Group is among the largest of its kind in financial services. The group provides capital-raising services for a wide variety of clients, from large, publicly held multinational corporations to privately held companies. Over the past two years, the group has raised approximately $25 billion in capital and advised on an additional $12 billion in capital over a total of 250+ transactions with more than 110 different financial sponsors.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (

NYSE:HLI, Financial) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 investment bank for global M&A transactions under $1 billion, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past eight consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past nine consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

