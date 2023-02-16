Forbes Names AAM Among its 500 Best Large Employers in America for Second Consecutive Year

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DETROIT, Feb. 16, 2023

AAM Ranks in Top Four of Automotive Industry

DETROIT, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) is once again on Forbes list of America's Best Large Employers. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The list spans 25 sectors and can be viewed on the Forbes website.

AAM_named_to_Forbes_2023_list_Americas_Best_Large_Employers.jpg

AAM is proud to again receive Forbes longest running award.

"This award is meaningful because it comes directly from American workers," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "There's no higher honor than being recommended as a 'best employer' – especially to family and friends. We're very proud of our commitment to make AAM a safe, inclusive, sustainable, innovative and ethical company where associates enjoy working."

Forbes and Statista selected its list of America's Best Large Employers 2023 through an independent survey of approximately 45,000 employees working for U.S. companies, each with more than 5,000 employees.

For 2023, AAM ranked fourth in the Automotive sector, up from last year. This category includes both automakers and suppliers. This is AAM's fourth selection as one of America's Best Large Employers, having appeared on the list in 2022, 2018 and 2017.

The survey asked respondents to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. They were also asked to provide any relevant input on other employers in their respective industries, either positive or negative. The final list ranks the 500 large employers that received the most recommendations.

About AAM: As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL) designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with nearly 85 facilities in 18 countries, AAM is Bringing the Future Faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit aam.com.

Media Contacts:


Christopher M. Son, AAM

Charlotte Fisher, AAM

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Director, Communications & Community Relations

(313) 758-4814

(313) 758-2411

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DE17240&sd=2023-02-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forbes-names-aam-among-its-500-best-large-employers-in-america-for-second-consecutive-year-301749084.html

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE17240&Transmission_Id=202302161300PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE17240&DateId=20230216
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.