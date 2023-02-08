PR Newswire

Daily routes to Dallas, Las Vegas and San Diego launch in June with introductory fares starting as low as $39* one way

MIRAMAR, Fla., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright yellow planes will cruise into San José, California for the first time this June as Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) today announced the launch of new, nonstop service from San José Mineta International Airport (SJC). The carrier is kicking off the new service with two daily flights to Las Vegas (LAS) and daily flights to Dallas (DFW) and San Diego (SAN).

"We're excited to provide More Go and boost competition with the introduction of our ultra-low fares & Spirit's Signature Service in the heart of Silicon Valley," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "With our new affordable, nonstop flights to popular destinations, we make vacationing and connecting with loved ones easier than ever."

Spirit Airlines Routes at SJC Destination: Flights Available: Launch Date: Dallas (DFW) Daily June 7, 2023 Las Vegas (LAS) Twice Daily June 7, 2023 San Diego (SAN) Daily June 7, 2023

"Today's announcement is a step forward for our Airport, our City, and for air travel in our region," said John Aitken, San José Mineta International Airport Director of Aviation. "This new partnership reflects a return to leisure travel and demonstrates how aviation markets are shifting to expand toward new opportunities and approaches. We couldn't be more pleased to welcome the Spirit Airlines team to San José, and to offer their unique and innovative brand at SJC."

The new service marks the seventh airport Spirit serves in the Golden State, joining Burbank (BUR), Los Angeles (LAX), Oakland (OAK), Orange County (SNA), Sacramento (SMF) and San Diego (SAN). Spirit first launched California service in Los Angeles in 2000 and has grown to more than 55 daily departures to 23 out-of-state destinations. In the past three years, the carrier has grown the number of flights by 41 percent and seats by 46 percent statewide.

Introductory Fares

Guests traveling on these new routes can enjoy introductory fares for a limited time, with travel date restrictions. Fares include:

Dallas (DFW)/ San José (SJC): starting at $89* one-way

(DFW)/ San José (SJC): starting at one-way Las Vegas (LAS)/ San José (SJC): starting at $39* one-way

(LAS)/ San José (SJC): starting at one-way San Diego (SAN)/ San José (SJC): starting at $59* one-way

Soar With Us

Spirit's Elevated Guest Experience

Spirit continues its commitment to invest in the Guest, which entails a number of initiatives aimed at delivering the best value in the sky:

Spirit's Fit Fleet® is one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry, with many more brand new planes projected for delivery in 2023.





Recently announced more cabin enhancements with wider seats, added cushion, new headrests, and upgrades to our unique Big Front Seat®.





Fast onboard Wi-Fi that allows Guests to watch content from streaming services.

Recognition

Spirit was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2022 following its active efforts to create and celebrate a diverse workplace environment. Spirit also recently received the top ranking in its category in both the Port of Seattle Fly Quiet Awards and the LAX Fly Quieter Program. Aviation Week Network's Air Transport World (ATW) named Spirit Airlines the Value Airline of the Year as part of the ATW 2023 Airline Industry Achievement Awards. Spirit was also recognized for safety with the FAA's "Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence" for the fourth consecutive year.

*All fares will be valid from 6/7/2023 – 8/2/2023 with a 14-day advanced purchase, subject to availability, no blackout dates.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments, refreshments and Wi-Fi — something we call À La Smarte®. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the United States. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, making it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work through the Spirit Charitable Foundation. Come save with us at spirit.com.

