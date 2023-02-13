WallachBeth Capital Announces Closing Of Bullfrog AI Inc. $8.4 Million IPO

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 16, 2023

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WallachBeth Capital LLC, a leading provider of capital markets and institutional execution services, announced today BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) ("Bullfrog AI" or the "Company"), a digital technology company using machine learning to usher in a new era of precision medicine , has completed its previously announced IPO of 1,297,318 units at a price of $6.50 per unit for a total of approximately $8.4 million of gross proceeds to the Company. Each Unit consists of one share of the Company's common stock, one tradeable warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $7.80 per share, and one non-tradeable warrant to purchase one share of the Company's common stock at an exercise price of $8.125. The underwriters have been granted an option, exercisable within 45-days after the closing of this offering, to purchase shares of the Company's common stock at a price of $6.48 per share and/or Tradeable Warrants at a price of $0.01 per Tradeable Warrant, and/or Non-tradeable Warrants at $0.01 per Non-tradeable Warrant, or any combination of additional shares of common stock and Warrants representing, in the aggregate, up to 15% of the number of Units sold in this offering, in all cases less the underwriting discount.

WallachBeth Capital, LLC and Kingswood, a division of Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC acted as Joint Bookrunners and Co-Underwriters for the Offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-267951) relating to these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on February 13, 2023. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Bullfrog AI

BullFrog AI is a digital technology company using machine learning to usher in a new era of precision medicine.

About WallachBeth Capital LLC

WallachBeth Capital offers a robust range of capital markets and investment banking services to the healthcare community, connecting corporate clients with leading institutions, creating value for both issuers and investors. The firm's website is located at www.wallachbeth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the Company's offering of common shares. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Neither the Company not WallachBeth undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE WallachBeth Capital LLC

