LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2023

Out of more than 4,200 insurance companies across the U.S., only 46 unique insurance carriers were awarded the designation of top employer.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) has been recognized as one of America's Best Midsize Employers for 2023 by Forbes.

Forbes partnered with market research group Statista to survey 45,000 employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in America. The evaluation was based on recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.

"We are proud to have been recognized by Forbes for our commitment to creating an amazing workplace for our team members," said Gabriel Tirador, Mercury Insurance President and Chief Executive Officer. "We understand that to consistently deliver excellence for our policyholders, our team must be passionate and engaged in their work. Mercury has always been committed to creating a foundation for our employees where they can grow and advance professionally, creating a work environment we believe is second to none."

Mercury was founded in 1961 by George Joseph, who has always believed we should treat others the way we would want to be treated, regardless of whether they are a customer, team member, or claimant. This simple vision is at the core of everything we do, and it's one of the reasons Mercury continues to be acknowledged as one of the best insurance companies in America.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier offering personal auto, homeowners, and renters insurance directly to consumers and through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Illinois, Georgia, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury also writes business owners, business auto, landlord, commercial multi-peril and mechanical protection insurance in various states.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forbes-recognizes-mercury-insurance-as-one-of-americas-best-midsize-employers-for-2023-301748618.html

SOURCE Mercury Insurance

