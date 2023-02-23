Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and the Fab Foundation today announced the first recipients of an all-new fellowship program that supports STEM educators across the world. The Chevron Fab STEM Fellowship was awarded to Nathan Pritchett of Tulsa, Oklahoma and to Pieter Verduijn of Calabas, Aruba. The Chevron Fab STEM Fellowship is a one-year discovery program for outstanding educators to learn about, create and promote innovative and inclusive programs that teach STEM using digital fabrication and engage new and underrepresented student populations in STEM education and careers.

The program is inspired by Chevron's social investment strategy and the global Fab Lab network, both of which foster innovation, learning and invention. Fab Labs, with their suite of digital fabrication tools and prototyping machines — including laser cutters, 3D printers, vinyl cutters and milling machines — are inspiring young people across the world to learn about science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). These are safe and accessible places to play, create, learn, mentor and invent.

The Fellowship awards a stipend of $10,000 to each selected educator to use toward creating and disseminating new, inclusive practices around STEM education. The fellows will visit a few Fab Labs of their choice, anywhere in the world, to learn, to reflect, to co-create new curriculum and disseminate new practices. Their work will be published in podcasts, online blogs and through engagements at conferences and educational events over the coming year.

Fellow Nathan Pritchett is the executive director of Fab Lab Tulsa, a non-profit makerspace located in the Kendall-Whittier neighborhood of Tulsa, Oklahoma that provides community, education, workforce and business programming that teaches innovation, design-thinking, problem-solving and change-making, together with open and equitable access to 21st century advanced manufacturing and digital fabrication tools, equipment and technology. Pritchett is a technologist and futurist, guiding the organization’s vision of maker culture, as well as targeted outreach programs that empower current and future makers. Pritchett won based on his Green+Power+Racing+education+project with middle school students in Tulsa.

Fellow Pieter Verduijn was born in the Netherlands and lives and works in Aruba. He is a multilingual educator with 18 years of experience in the Dutch, Aruban and American education systems. At the International School of Aruba (ISA), Verduijn is the STEM teacher and EdTech coordinator. In his role at ISA, he creates and teaches engaging STEM lessons in an educational makerspace. In addition to teaching, he works to advance the maker movement locally and globally by organizing training sessions for teachers and projects for youth. Having children fabricate their imagination is key to his teaching philosophy. Verduijn won based on his Art+Toys+project, which students design and fabricate their own toys.

Educators applied from 21 countries, including the Unites States, Spain, Italy, India, Qatar, Nepal, Mexico, Peru and Kazakhstan. The panel of judges for the competition included four experts in digital fabrication, education and STEM outreach: Andrea Fields, educator and engineer of Cleveland, Ohio; Karen Rawls, senior social investment advisor of Houston, Texas; Brent Richardson, artist and educator of Waco, Texas and Corin Slown, associate professor of science education at California State University, Monterey Bay of Monterey, California.

“Chevron’s commitment to support professional development for STEM educators runs deep,” said Jennifer Michael, social investment manager at Chevron. “Programs such as the Chevron Fab STEM Fellowship will continue to inspire the next generation of problem solvers to help meet the world’s future energy needs.”

Chevron has supported Fab Labs and the maker movements in support of STEM education for more than a decade. The partnership created a substantial and impactful network of educational fab labs in communities where it operates by engaging with over 100,000 students and community members across Chevron’s U.S-based operations.

“The Chevron Fab STEM Fellowship will serve as a platform to unite community stakeholders to take bold action towards breaking down long-standing barriers for student success in the STEM fields and ensure 21st century career readiness and global competitiveness,” said Sherry Lassiter, president and chief executive officer of Fab Labs. “We are excited to grow our STEM educational partnership and impact across the world. The Chevron Fab STEM Fellowship will deepen a network of science and technology experts committed to advancing innovation and collaboration to learn about successful, inclusive and accessible STEM teaching practices that can emulate in Fab labs, classrooms and maker spaces across the world.”

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We are focused on lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and growing lower carbon businesses along with our traditional business lines. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

About Fab Foundation

The Fab Foundation is a U.S. non-profit 501(c) 3 organization that emerged from MIT’s Center for Bits and Atoms. Our mission is to provide access to the tools, the knowledge and the financial means to educate, innovate and invent using technology and digital fabrication to allow anyone to make (almost) anything, and thereby creating opportunities to improve lives and livelihoods around the world. The foundation partners with mission-aligned organizations, consultants and Fab Lab technical mentors to serve a global community of makers and change agents. More information about the Fab Foundation is available at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fabfoundation.org%2F

