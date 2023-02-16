Lee Ainslie recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio) is the founder and CEO of Dallas-based Maverick Capital. Ainslie started Maverick Capital back in 1993 with $38 million after learning from legendary fund manager Julian Robertson at Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio).

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 377 stocks valued at a total of $4.22Bil. The top holdings were CPNG(26.54%), META(3.94%), and TMUS(3.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:CPNG by 5,048,773 shares. The trade had a 1.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.65.

On 02/16/2023, Coupang Inc traded for a price of $16.545 per share and a market cap of $29.29Bil. The stock has returned -28.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Coupang Inc has a price-book ratio of 13.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -84.70 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The guru established a new position worth 850,002 shares in NYSE:CBRE, giving the stock a 1.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.84999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/16/2023, CBRE Group Inc traded for a price of $89.04000000000001 per share and a market cap of $28.13Bil. The stock has returned -12.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CBRE Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-book ratio of 3.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.82 and a price-sales ratio of 0.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 1,401,649 shares in NYSE:CTLT, giving the stock a 1.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.36 during the quarter.

On 02/16/2023, Catalent Inc traded for a price of $71.65000000000001 per share and a market cap of $12.90Bil. The stock has returned -28.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Catalent Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-book ratio of 2.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio) bought 374,689 shares of NYSE:JLL for a total holding of 821,542. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $159.44.

On 02/16/2023, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc traded for a price of $178.78 per share and a market cap of $8.49Bil. The stock has returned -29.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-book ratio of 1.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.69 and a price-sales ratio of 0.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio) bought 482,745 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 1,384,491. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.43.

On 02/16/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $175.79 per share and a market cap of $455.76Bil. The stock has returned -19.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-book ratio of 3.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.89 and a price-sales ratio of 4.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

