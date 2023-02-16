Global Trust Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 414 stocks valued at a total of $197.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(7.13%), QQQ(5.23%), and AAPL(3.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Global Trust Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PFF by 63,176 shares. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.77.

On 02/16/2023, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock traded for a price of $33.045 per share and a market cap of $13.92Bil. The stock has returned -3.97% over the past year.

During the quarter, Global Trust Asset Management, LLC bought 18,225 shares of ARCA:VNQ for a total holding of 24,306. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.87.

On 02/16/2023, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $90.01000000000001 per share and a market cap of $36.35Bil. The stock has returned -10.04% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a price-book ratio of 2.46.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DFAR by 68,012 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.19.

On 02/16/2023, Dimensional US Real Estate ETF traded for a price of $22.98 per share and a market cap of $576.80Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a price-book ratio of 2.47.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DFCF by 22,900 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.36.

On 02/16/2023, Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $42.0301 per share and a market cap of $2.41Bil. The stock has returned -11.56% over the past year.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWF by 2,889 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $219.59.

On 02/16/2023, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $239.69 per share and a market cap of $62.14Bil. The stock has returned -12.07% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a price-book ratio of 8.69.

