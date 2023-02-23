NeuroMetrix, Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. ( NURO) announced today that it plans to issue its 2022 fourth quarter and year end financial results before the opening of the market on February 23, 2023. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time on February 23, 2023 to discuss its financial results as well as business developments affecting the Company.

For participants who wish to access the Earnings Call live via telephone and be able to ask questions, please register in advance here. Upon registering, a dial-in and unique PIN will be provided on screen and via email to join the call. An audio-only webcast of the call, along with the earnings press release and accompanying condensed financial statements, may be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.NeuroMetrix.com. Following the conference call, a replay of the call will be available for one year on the Company's Investors section of the website.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is an innovation-driven company with a mission to improve individual and population health through novel medical devices and technology solutions for neurological disorders and pain syndromes. The Company has three commercial products. DPNCheck® is a diagnostic device that provides rapid, point-of-care detection of peripheral neuropathies. ADVANCE® is a diagnostic device that provides automated, in-office nerve conduction studies for the evaluation of focal neuropathies. Quell® Fibromyalgia is a wearable neuromodulator that is the first and only FDA-authorized medical device to help reduce the symptoms of fibromyalgia. For more information, visit www.NeuroMetrix.com.

NeuroMetrix, Inc.
Thomas T. Higgins, 781-314-2761
SVP and Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

Source: NeuroMetrix, Inc.

