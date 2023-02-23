DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) (the “Trust”) announced today its February 2023 monthly distribution in the amount of 5.833 cents per Unit (70 cents annualized). The February distribution will be payable on March 15, 2023 to unitholders of record as at February 28, 2023.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2022, Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages and operates a portfolio of 257 industrial assets totalling approximately 47.3 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the U.S. Dream Industrial REIT’s goal is to deliver strong total returns to its unitholders through secure cash flows underpinned by its high-quality portfolio and an investment grade balance sheet as well as driving growth in its net asset value and cash flow per unit. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005918/en/