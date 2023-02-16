PR Newswire

WORCESTER, Mass., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced it has been named one of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2023 by Newsweek. The award recognizes companies that demonstrate a strong commitment to corporate citizenship through their environmental, social and corporate governance practices.

With an emphasis on making a difference, The Hanover brings integrity to the forefront of its business. The company is committed to delivering on its promises and being there when it matters most.

"We play an important role in the lives of those who depend on us, both in our business and in our communities," said John C. Roche, president and chief executive officer at The Hanover. "We are proud to be recognized as a Most Responsible Company for the second consecutive year. It is a testament to the value we place on a culture that puts people first and the work we do every day to bring this culture to life. Whether it's through our work to serve our agents and customers, or our efforts to be a responsible steward of our environment, helping build stronger and healthier communities, or governing our company with transparency and trust, we look forward to continuing to deliver on our promises to our many stakeholders."

America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on quantitative data from key performance indicators (KPIs) derived from corporate social responsibility reports, sustainability reports, and financial reports, among others, as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

