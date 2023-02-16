The Hanover Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek for Second Consecutive Year

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WORCESTER, Mass., Feb. 16, 2023

WORCESTER, Mass., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced it has been named one of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2023 by Newsweek. The award recognizes companies that demonstrate a strong commitment to corporate citizenship through their environmental, social and corporate governance practices.

The_Hanover_Insurance_Group_Logo.jpg

With an emphasis on making a difference, The Hanover brings integrity to the forefront of its business. The company is committed to delivering on its promises and being there when it matters most.

"We play an important role in the lives of those who depend on us, both in our business and in our communities," said John C. Roche, president and chief executive officer at The Hanover. "We are proud to be recognized as a Most Responsible Company for the second consecutive year. It is a testament to the value we place on a culture that puts people first and the work we do every day to bring this culture to life. Whether it's through our work to serve our agents and customers, or our efforts to be a responsible steward of our environment, helping build stronger and healthier communities, or governing our company with transparency and trust, we look forward to continuing to deliver on our promises to our many stakeholders."

America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on quantitative data from key performance indicators (KPIs) derived from corporate social responsibility reports, sustainability reports, and financial reports, among others, as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

To learn more about this prestigious recognition and to see the full list of winners, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-most-responsible-companies-2023.

About The Hanover
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, the company offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

CONTACTS:

Abby M. Clark

Emily P. Trevallion

[email protected]

[email protected]

508-855-3549

508-855-3263

favicon.png?sn=NY16223&sd=2023-02-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hanover-named-one-of-americas-most-responsible-companies-by-newsweek-for-second-consecutive-year-301749124.html

SOURCE The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY16223&Transmission_Id=202302161430PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY16223&DateId=20230216
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.