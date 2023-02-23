Postmedia Announces Gazette Community Advisory Council

3 minutes ago
Following a groundswell of support for the Montreal Gazette and local journalism, Postmedia today announced the creation of a Community Advisory Council charged with helping to strengthen the sustainability of the 245-year-old newspaper.

“It is heartening to see the groundswell of support for the Gazette. We are in the business of providing local coverage and journalistic excellence – it is at the core of what we do. But communities must understand that it is a business, we are not a government utility. Working together we can harness this support to grow advertising and subscription revenues and build a lasting and sustainable future for the Gazette,” said Andrew MacLeod, President & CEO Postmedia.

The creation of the Council follows the difficult decision by Postmedia, owner of the Gazette, to undertake several transformational initiatives including editorial staff reductions that have varied by city, leaving the Gazette newsroom among the largest of Postmedia’s broadsheet markets. This and other transformation initiatives have been implemented recently in order to transform the business by changing how it operates while managing cost and mitigating revenue decline.

Council members will be announced next week. They represent a cross-section of Montrealers who cherish the Gazette as the voice for English language representation in the province. It will be comprised of politicians, business and community leaders who believe in the vital role of local journalism. The role of the Council will be to offer advice, support and strategies to help drive revenue and will play no role in editorial direction or content.

“We’re very appreciative of how Montrealers have rallied around the Gazette and look forward to measuring the impact the Council has on the Gazette’s future,” said Mr. MacLeod.

Postmedia Network Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A, PNC.B), is a Canadian newsmedia company representing more than 130 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Award-winning journalists and innovative product development teams bring engaging content to millions of people every week whenever and wherever they want it. This exceptional content, reach and scope offers advertisers and marketers compelling solutions to effectively reach target audiences Our expertise in home delivery and expanding distribution network powers Postmedia Parcel Services. For more information, visit: www.postmedia.com, www.postmediasolutions.com, and www.postmediaparcelservices.com.

