Doobie Delivery Continues Direct-to-Consumer Cannabis Program Expansion with Multi-State Operator TILT Holdings' Retail Dispensary Commonwealth Alternative Care

3 minutes ago
BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2023

Announcement Marks First Cannabis Delivery Partnership with a Vertically Integrated Multi-State Operator

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doobie today announced a direct-to-consumer (DTC) recreational cannabis delivery partnership with leading multi-state operator TILT Holdings' (NEO: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF) Massachusetts retail dispensary Commonwealth Alternative Care, which has a medical dispensary in Cambridge and medical and recreational dispensaries in Brockton and Taunton.

Through Doobie Direct, customers in the Boston metro area and southeastern MA will be able to order their favorite products directly on the Commonwealth Alternative Care website at commonwealthaltcare.org and have them delivered directly to their doors.

"Doobie is committed to expanding our direct-to-consumer cannabis delivery program to ensure that consumers have convenient access to the highest quality cannabis products," said Ericca Kennedy, Co-Founder of Doobie. "We are excited to launch a direct-to-consumer partnership with Commonwealth Alternative Care, our first vertically integrated multi-state operator DTC partner," she added.

Commonwealth Alternative Care's state-of-the-art facility in Taunton includes 56,000 sq. ft. of cultivation, and a full commercial kitchen and extraction facility producing more than 30,000 packaged units per month across dozens of demand-driven SKUs. They are partnered with leading brands including Airo, Black Buddha Cannabis, Her Highness, Highsman, Old Pal and Toast. Additionally, they'll be launching Coda Signature and Little Beach Harvest brand products in 2023.

Doobie's partnership with Commonwealth Alternative Care is the cannabis delivery partner's third DTC partnership, following launches with leading cannabis beverage brand CANN and leading vaporizer brand Fernway. With the expansion of its Doobie Direct program, Doobie continues to provide a convenient and safe way to deliver the nation's leading cannabis products to consumers.

Doobie's product offerings can be viewed at trydoobie.com, which provides a streamlined, mobile-optimized shopping experience. Customers can browse popular products by category or brand, and Doobie expert consultants are available via chat and phone at 1-888-8DOOBIE to answer any questions. Doobie empowers consumers to be confident in their choices and delighted with their experiences, ensuring that happiness is delivered.

About Doobie

Doobie is a leading national cannabis delivery service that provides consumers with convenient and safe access to cannabis. Doobie's carefully curated selection of products offers something for all consumers and takes the guesswork out of the cannabis purchasing process. As a customer-driven cannabis platform, Doobie has implemented a user-friendly interface to streamline both the ordering and delivery process. The company currently operates in California, Massachusetts, and Missouri.

To learn more, visit trydoobie.com or call 1-888-8DOOBIE (1-888-836-6243) and follow Doobie on Instagram, Facebook, and Linkedin.

SOURCE Doobie

