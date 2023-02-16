Conrad N. Hilton Foundation recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 5 stocks valued at a total of $0.00Mil. The top holdings were IEMG(38.59%), IEFA(32.99%), and IOT(19.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Conrad N. Hilton Foundation’s top five trades of the quarter.

Conrad N. Hilton Foundation reduced their investment in ARCA:IEMG by 857,357 shares. The trade had a 76.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.98.

On 02/16/2023, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $49.7 per share and a market cap of $70.88Bil. The stock has returned -16.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

The guru established a new position worth 1,763 shares in ARCA:IVV, giving the stock a 4.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $384.6 during the quarter.

On 02/16/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $414.69 per share and a market cap of $311.91Bil. The stock has returned -6.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a price-book ratio of 3.78.

Conrad N. Hilton Foundation reduced their investment in BATS:IEFA by 39,506 shares. The trade had a 4.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.61.

On 02/16/2023, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $66.7595 per share and a market cap of $96.17Bil. The stock has returned -5.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

The guru established a new position worth 56,896 shares in NYSE:SG, giving the stock a 3.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.58 during the quarter.

On 02/16/2023, Sweetgreen Inc traded for a price of $9.734999999999999 per share and a market cap of $1.08Bil. The stock has returned -65.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sweetgreen Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.73 and a price-sales ratio of 2.30.

Conrad N. Hilton Foundation reduced their investment in NYSE:IOT by 25,412 shares. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.39.

On 02/16/2023, Samsara Inc traded for a price of $15.895 per share and a market cap of $8.25Bil. The stock has returned -24.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Samsara Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -17.73 and a price-sales ratio of 9.16.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

