Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 105 stocks valued at a total of $163.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.91%), BND(4.05%), and DE(3.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management reduced their investment in NYSE:ALB by 21,374 shares. The trade had a 2.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $266.55.

On 02/16/2023, Albemarle Corp traded for a price of $289.35 per share and a market cap of $33.90Bil. The stock has returned 17.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Albemarle Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-book ratio of 5.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.44 and a price-sales ratio of 6.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management reduced their investment in BATS:CBOE by 19,172 shares. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $123.41.

On 02/16/2023, Cboe Global Markets Inc traded for a price of $127.51 per share and a market cap of $13.53Bil. The stock has returned 6.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cboe Global Markets Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.49, a price-book ratio of 3.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.74 and a price-sales ratio of 3.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought 5,329 shares of NAS:ADBE for a total holding of 11,221. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $319.83.

On 02/16/2023, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $371.38 per share and a market cap of $170.02Bil. The stock has returned -22.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-book ratio of 12.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.48 and a price-sales ratio of 9.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 34,265-share investment in NYSE:ORCL. Previously, the stock had a 1.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76 during the quarter.

On 02/16/2023, Oracle Corp traded for a price of $88.16 per share and a market cap of $237.70Bil. The stock has returned 12.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oracle Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.02 and a price-sales ratio of 5.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 22,554 shares. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.14.

On 02/16/2023, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $116.31 per share and a market cap of $474.78Bil. The stock has returned 53.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-book ratio of 2.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.72 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

